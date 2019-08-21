AUG. 30
End of Summer Dinner Extravaganza, St. Michael the Archangel High School, 6301 Campus Drive. Features prime rib from a carving station and Salmon Palestine, a chocolate mousse filling cake and a specialty chocolate chip cookie from the Bella Café. Entertainment provided by The Acoustic Onion and an 18-time amateur national dance champion duo. 6-9 p.m. $60 or $200 for a family of four or five. Hosted by St. Jude Catholic Church Parish FUNdraisers. For reservations, visit membership.faithdirect.net/events/details/3236.
AUG. 30- SEPT. 15
“Seussical The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. $18-$22. Showtimes at fctstage.org.
AUG. 31
Sumerduck Ruritan Bluegrass and Gospel Festival, Remington Lions Club, 11326 James Madison Highway, Bealton. Featuring Wishful Thinkin’, Old Time Way, The Dustcutters, Natural Grass, Justified and Sumerduck Run. Doors open 11 a.m., music starts at noon. $15. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. 540/445-1714.
AUG. 31-SEPT. 1
Arts & Crafts Show on the Boardwalk, Boardwalk at Colonial Beach. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. colonialbeach.org.
Living History: Marye’s Heights and Sunken Road, Fredericskburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040; nps.gov/frsp.