SEPT. 21
Art Attack, Downtown Fredericksburg. Artists of all media will transform downtown sidewalks into an expansive outdoor studio/gallery. Advance registration is encouraged; walk-ups are welcome. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. artattackproject.com.
Riverfest, City Dock Park, 125 Sophia St. All-you-can-eat crabs, barbecue, open bar, live music, boat rides, auction and raffle. 4-8 p.m. $125. riverfriends.org/riverfest.
Fredericksburg Independent Book Festival, Sophia Street between Charlotte and Hanover streets. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. fredbookfest.com.
Wild Roots Music Festival, Wilderness Presidential Resort, 9220 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. Americana music, craft beer, food trucks and vendors. Noon-8 p.m. $10-$20. Rain or shine. Tickets at evenbrite.com.
An evening of jazz, Christ Church Parish Episcopal, 56 Christ Church Lane, Saluda. Live music, jam sessions by local and regional artists, poetry readings, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. $25. Proceeds benefit the Middlesex County Museum & Historical Society. 804/539-2791; middlesexmuseum.com.
SEPT. 21-22
Fredericksburg Pet Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Pony rides, petting zoo, K-9 agility and police demonstrations, vendors. Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $7-$9, children 12 and younger admitted free. 540/548-5555; fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.