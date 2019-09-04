SEPT. 13-15
Somerset Steam and Gas Pasture Party, 14349 Blue Ridge Turnpike. Demonstrations and live music. Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $10 per person, per day. Exhibitors and children under 12 are free. Proceeds benefit local charitable organizations and scholarships. Free parking and shuttle service. Family event; no alcohol. somersetsteamandgas.org/pasture_party.html.
SEPT. 14
Pizza Palooza, Fredericksburg Market Square. With live music from The Acoustic Onion. 6-9 p.m. Admission is $2 cash. Pizza slices are $1 each, beer and wine is $5 a pour. fred-este.org.
Northern Neck Beach Music Festival, Town Hill, 500 Washington, Ave., Colonial Beach. Featuring Feature Attraction Band, The Embers and The Rhondels, lessons and a dance contest. Food, beer and wine vendors. ID required. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. $40-$50. All ages. No outside food or beverages. Rain or shine. Bring a chair. eventbrite.com.
Blues & BBQ Concert, Wilderness Community Church, 10501 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. Features Bruce Middle, Dave Nichols, Dear John Blues Band, Jim Canty & Friends and Harry Wilson’s Band. 2-6 p.m. $10 per person donation is appreciated. Benefits the Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2019. 540/228-1502.
SEPT. 14-15
The Thang 2.0, Jennings Farm, Nasons. Mountain music, early banjo and fiddle music. Celebrate American roots music ends with a concert fundraiser to honor Paul Jennings, a fiddler/violinist and the enslaved manservant of President James Madison. Saturday 6-8 p.m. concert and Paul Jennings Awards, Community Jam at 9 p.m. Sunday Gospel sing 10 a.m.-noon. Ticket packages and information available at imaniworks.org/healing-arts-and-cultural-events.html.
