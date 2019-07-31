AUG. 9-11
Caroline Community Theatre: “The Emperor’s Nightingale,” 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. $10. carolinetheatre.org.
AUG. 10
Music by the River: Michael Clark Band, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 6 p.m. Free concert; $5 parking fee applies. Bring a picnic, and blanket or lawn chair. 804/462-5030; vasp.fun/musicbytheriver.
AUG. 10-11
Spotsy Arts Festival, Historic Spotsylvania Court House, 9101 Courthouse Road. Artisans and craftsmen, demonstrations and food trucks. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. spotsyartsfestival.com.
AUG. 11
The McTell Brothers, Hyperion Espresso, 301 William St. Indie, rock, blues, folk and Americana. As part of Hyperion’s 25th anniversary celebration. 2-4 p.m. Free. hyperionespresso.com.
AUG. 15
Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Reflex, Depot on Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music, and lawn games and moon bounce for younger concertgoers. 5-9 p.m. $5-$7 per concert; free admission for children. Bring a picnic basket or purchase food on-site. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.