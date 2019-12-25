JAN. 6
History of Boy Scouts of Orange County, Virginia. The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Raymond Ezell, Assistant Southern Region, Area 7 Commissioner will speak. 6:30 p.m. 540/ 672-1776; jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com.
"Slurp and Learn," 718 Venue, 718 Caroline St., Fredericksburg. Includes talk by oyster farmers from Rogue oysters, as well as discussion from oyster restoration experts at Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Friends of the Rappahannock. Rogue Oysters will provide oysters raised in the Rappahannock and will be paired with beer from Smartmouth Brewing Company. Tickets include beer and all-you-can-eat raw oysters. 6-8 p.m. $20 or $10 for members of CBF and FOR. Advance registration required. cbf.org/slurpandlearn.
JAN. 8–12
Celebrate Virginia Dog Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Hosted by Greater Fredericksburg Kennel Club, Northern Neck Kennel Club and the Charlottesville-Albemarle Kennel Club. 540/548-5555; fredericksburgexpocenter.com, gfkc.org.
JAN. 8–MARCH 15
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, with meal served at 11:30 a.m.; 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with meal served at 5:30 p.m.; and 3 p.m. Sunday, with meal served at 1 p.m. $37–$72. Through March 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.