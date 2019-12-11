DEC. 20
Quantico Marine Corps Brass Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Performance takes place in Leatherneck Gallery. 11:30 a.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
DEC. 21
Civil War Santa, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane. Living historians, educational activities and Civil War Santa. Park staff will distribute time cards at Chatham’s front desk. Friends of Chatham will serve light refreshments in the Summer House. Noon-4 p.m.
DEC. 21-22
Academy of Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. Saturday 7-9 p.m., Sunday 2-4 p.m. $20. aobfred.com.
DEC. 22
Woodland Santa, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road. Woodland Santa, bonfire, apple cider and letter writing station. 1-3 p.m. Donations to Friends of Widewater State Park accepted for photos and cider. 540/288-1400.
DEC. 25
Christmas Day Tour and Reception, Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary. Tour starts 11 a.m., reception immediately follows. Donations of cat food, pâté or dry, are appreciated. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Reservations are required by emailing tours@rikkisrefuge.org.
