FEB. 14

Go Pink for Ashley, Lee Hill Community Center, 1 HCC Drive. Dinner includes a salad, entree, beverage and dessert bar; drawings, raffles, door prizes and a silent auction. 6-9:30 p.m. $25 donation. Proceeds benefit Ashley Embrey. Purchase dinner tickets in advance through PayPal to utterbackterry@gmail.com. Seating is limited. Take out will be available at the door from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsors and donations appreciated.

FEB. 15

Living History Exhibit: “The United States Army Through the Ages,” James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. One day only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $3-$6. 540/672-1776.

FEB. 16

UMW Chamber Orchestra, directed by Nadja Salerno–Sonnenberg, Dodd Auditorium, 1701 College Ave. 1 p.m. $30-$40. 540/654-1324; umwphilharmonic.com.

FEB. 17

Celebrate Washington’s 288th and park’s 90th birthdays, George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. Living historians perform at 11 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.; birthday party with cake and punch at the Log House Tea Room at 1 p.m.; Colonial Faire performs at 2 p.m.; and special tours of the Memorial House Museum 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 804/224-1732; nps.gov/gewa.

FEB. 20

Tavern Talk: “The Militiamen of Spotsylvania County,” Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. A presentation followed by a discussion on the history of Spotsylvania militiamen with a local military history expert. 6-8 p.m. Free admission; donations welcomed.

Tags

Load comments