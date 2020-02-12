FEB. 21
”I Have a Dream,” Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $10-$20. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
FEB. 22-23
“Heroes Among Us—75th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., features Iwo Jima Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, history talks and special displays, the USMC History Division and the Naval History and Heritage Command. View both flags raised on Iwo Jima on Feb. 23, 1945. Representatives from service organizations will also be on hand to help active duty and veterans navigate life both during and after their service. Sunday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., features a Family Day event; a special concert by the President’s Own Marine Band will be held at 2 p.m. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
FEB. 23
“The Lincoln—Douglas Debate,” James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Lecture by Tom Matthes. 2-4 p.m. Admission is free; donations appreciated. RSVP by calling 540/672-1776.
FEB. 27
Great Lives Lecture Series: Frederick Douglass, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: David W. Blight, author of “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
