NOV. 22

The Trees of Life Gala, Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. Hors d’oeuvres, an auction of decorated Christmas trees and other items, dinner, music, speakers and more. 5:30-9 p.m. $55. Tickets must be purchased in advance. All proceeds directly benefit the Living Water Community Clinic. 540/854-5922; livingwaterclinic.life.

NOV. 22-23

Trees of Hope, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. View trees on Friday, from 6-8 p.m., or on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bid on trees and vote for a favorite. A luncheon and fashion show take place Friday at 11 a.m. Trees of Hope concludes with “A Night to Shine” on Nov. 23, 6-9 p.m., featuring entertainment, food, a live auction and the presentation of the Grand Illuminator award. Proceeds benefit Loisann’s Hope House. treesofhope@hopehouseva.org; or loisannshopehouse.org.

NOV. 23

Swing Into the Holidays, Highland School Center for the Arts, 597 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. A USO-style holiday variety show featuring the powerful Silver Tones Swing Band and friends. 7-9 p.m. $5-$20. Limited seating is available. eventbrite.com.

Fundraiser Fashion Show/Concert, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 21 Cool Springs Road. Features Tony Terry, Tay Da Prince, Mr. Carlyle and Nayjah Mickens. Hosted by The Rev. Angie Lewis. 4-8 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. $25-$35. fashionwithpurpose1.eventbrite.com.

NOV. 27-DEC. 29

“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. $37–$72. Through Dec. 29. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Tags

Load comments