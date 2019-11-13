NOV. 22
The Trees of Life Gala, Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. Hors d’oeuvres, an auction of decorated Christmas trees and other items, dinner, music, speakers and more. 5:30-9 p.m. $55. Tickets must be purchased in advance. All proceeds directly benefit the Living Water Community Clinic. 540/854-5922; livingwaterclinic.life.
NOV. 22-23
Trees of Hope, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. View trees on Friday, from 6-8 p.m., or on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bid on trees and vote for a favorite. A luncheon and fashion show take place Friday at 11 a.m. Trees of Hope concludes with “A Night to Shine” on Nov. 23, 6-9 p.m., featuring entertainment, food, a live auction and the presentation of the Grand Illuminator award. Proceeds benefit Loisann’s Hope House. treesofhope@hopehouseva.org; or loisannshopehouse.org.
NOV. 23
Swing Into the Holidays, Highland School Center for the Arts, 597 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. A USO-style holiday variety show featuring the powerful Silver Tones Swing Band and friends. 7-9 p.m. $5-$20. Limited seating is available. eventbrite.com.
Fundraiser Fashion Show/Concert, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 21 Cool Springs Road. Features Tony Terry, Tay Da Prince, Mr. Carlyle and Nayjah Mickens. Hosted by The Rev. Angie Lewis. 4-8 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. $25-$35. fashionwithpurpose1.eventbrite.com.
NOV. 27-DEC. 29
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. $37–$72. Through Dec. 29. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.