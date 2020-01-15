JAN. 24-FEB. 9
Fauquier Community Theatre: “Rabbit Hole,” Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays 2 p.m. $16-$18. fctstage.org.
JAN. 25
Gyro Fest, Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road. Gyros, Greek fries, baklava for purchase. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Athenian Danse Troupe performs at 12:30 p.m. $1 admission. fredgreek.org.
Seed Swap, Rowser Building, 1739 Jefferson Davis Highway. Presentations, children’s activities, gardening advice and item exchange. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Seeds, plants and cuttings should be labeled. No invasive or noxious plants. Free coffee, tea and water; bring your own cup. Sponsored by Master Gardeners of the Central Rappahannock Area. mgacra.org/seed-swap-event.html.
The Swon Brothers, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $37. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
JAN. 26
Film: “Eating Up Easter,” Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St. An intimate look into the passion and creativity native Rapanui people are harnessing to face the consequences of their rapidly developing island. 2-3:30 p.m. Free admission. Snow date Feb. 2. 540/654-1851; mdolby@umw.edu.
Burns’ Night, Hospitality House Conference Center, 2801 Plank Road. The Scottish Society of Fredericksburg will celebrate its 25th anniversary observance of Scotland’s legendary poet and lyricist Robbie Burns from 5-9 p.m. To attend, send a check payable to the SSF ($50 for those 12 and older and $25 for children ages 5-12) with a list of attendees to: SSF, 5 Hardwick St., Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Checks must be received by close of business Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.