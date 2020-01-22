JAN. 31
Film: “Gone With the Wind,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Selznik International, 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
JAN. 31-FEB. 9
Four County Players: “Dear Edwina,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. $15. Showtimes and tickets available at 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
FEB. 1
“The River Within Us,” Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St. Variety performance to benefit Friends of the Rappahannock. 7:30 p.m. $25 adults, $15 children under 18. Dessert reception will follow. Sponsored by Dance Matrix & Company. dancematrixcompany.com.
Caroline County Polar Bear Plunge, Lake Land’ Or Beach in Ruther Glen. Caroline County’s biggest charitable fundraising event includes music, a costume contest, prizes to be raffled off, emcee Bobby Hebert and DJ Charles Culley. 10 a.m. $25. Proceeds benefit the organization that you would like to support. Sponsored by the Ladysmith Ruritan Club. 540/424-0264; jsblack231@gmail.com.
FEB. 5
Tea and Book Discussion: “Mary Ball Washington: The Untold Story of George Washington’s Mother,” Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Book talk, tea blends, tea sandwiches and scones. 1-3 p.m. $30 members, $35 nonmembers. Seating is limited. Copies of Craig Shirley’s book are available for purchase in the Mary Washington House Museum Store for $29.99. 540/373-1569; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.