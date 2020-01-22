JAN. 31

Film: “Gone With the Wind,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Selznik International, 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

JAN. 31-FEB. 9

Four County Players: “Dear Edwina,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. $15. Showtimes and tickets available at 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.

FEB. 1

“The River Within Us,” Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St. Variety performance to benefit Friends of the Rappahannock. 7:30 p.m. $25 adults, $15 children under 18. Dessert reception will follow. Sponsored by Dance Matrix & Company. dancematrixcompany.com.

Caroline County Polar Bear Plunge, Lake Land’ Or Beach in Ruther Glen. Caroline County’s biggest charitable fundraising event includes music, a costume contest, prizes to be raffled off, emcee Bobby Hebert and DJ Charles Culley. 10 a.m. $25. Proceeds benefit the organization that you would like to support. Sponsored by the Ladysmith Ruritan Club. 540/424-0264; jsblack231@gmail.com.

FEB. 5

Tea and Book Discussion: “Mary Ball Washington: The Untold Story of George Washington’s Mother,” Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Book talk, tea blends, tea sandwiches and scones. 1-3 p.m. $30 members, $35 nonmembers. Seating is limited. Copies of Craig Shirley’s book are available for purchase in the Mary Washington House Museum Store for $29.99. 540/373-1569; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

