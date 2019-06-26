JULY 5
Sounds of Summer: Fredericksburg Concert Band, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Patriotic, symphonic. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
JULY 5-6, 12-13
“Matilda the Musical,” Massaponax High School, 8201 Jefferson Davis Highway. Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. $12-$15 adults, $8-$10 students. spicket.events/ponax.
JULY 6
Fredericksburg Comic and Toy Show, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Convention featuring comic book creators, vendors, gaming, anime, cosplay contest and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. facebook.com/events/492947617845217
Playin’ in the Park, Booster Park, 1177 Bloomsbury Road, Orange. Live music, a Touch-A-Truck, kid’s activities, fireworks and more. Gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks at dark. Free; donations accepted for parking. orangecountyva.gov/parksandrecreation.
JULY 7
Acoustic Sunday: Patty Reese, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. 2-5 p.m. Food available for purchase from The Inn at Montross or bring a picnic. 804/224-8687; inglesidevineyards.com.
JULY 8
Music on the Steps: Karen Jonas, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Country and Americana. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.