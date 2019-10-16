OCT. 25
John Two–Hawks, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. Grammy-nominated storyteller, author and flutist. 7:30 p.m. Suggested donation $15.
OCT. 26
Scarecrow Stroll and Treats on the Street, gather in VRE lot on Caroline. Costume parade 9 a.m. Trick or treat at participating downtown businesses while supplies last. Candy and fun in the Visitor’s Center parking lot 10 a.m.-noon.
OCT. 27
Pumpkin Palooza, UMW, University Center, Chandler Ballroom. Fall-themed crafts, games and candy for local children and their parents or guardians. 1-4 p.m. Trick-or-treat tours in the residence halls throughout the afternoon. Sponsored by Community Outreach and Resources at the University of Mary Washington.
OCT. 31
Halloween Skate Night, Fredericksburg Roller Hockey Rink, Dixon Park. Candy, glow in the dark items, scary movie on the inflatable screen, black lights, etc. for ages 12–16. If you wish to skate, bring your own skates. Tennis shoes will be permitted during this event as well. 6-9 p.m. $3 per person by Oct. 24, register at Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St.; $5 per person afterward and at the gate. 540/372-1086; fredparksrec.com.
