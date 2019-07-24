AUG. 2
Film: “Skatetown U.S.A.,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Film debut of Patrick Swayze, who did his own skating and stunts in this roller disco comedy. (Columbia, 1979) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Sounds of Summer: Karen Jonas, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Virginia Americana, country. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
AUG. 2-25
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 3 p.m. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
AUG. 3, Aug. 10
Fredericksburg Concert Band: “Take Me to a Show,” Aug. 3 at Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. 7 p.m. Free. Bring chairs or blankets. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events. Aug. 10 at Spotsylvania Merchant Square Pavilion, 9010 Old Battlefield Blvd., Spotsylvania. 7:30 p.m. fredericksburgconcertband.org.
AUG. 7-10
Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Annual Fair, 19601 Church Road, Brandy Station. Games, rides, parade and live music from Joker Band, CJ tha DJ, Dark Hollow Blue Grass Band and The Dry Run Band. Ride wristband pricing at on its Facebook page.