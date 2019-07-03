JULY 12
War & Whiskey, The Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. Tastings and conversation on whiskey, its influence and storied history. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20-$30. Tickets are sold by timed entry. RSVPs are encouraged by purchasing tickets in advance WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org/calendar. 540/371-1494.
JULY 12–13, 18–20, 25–27
Shakespeare at the Ruins: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Barboursville Ruins, 17655 Winery Road, Barboursville. 7 p.m. See website for ticket pricing. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
JULY 13
“Raise the Roof” Craft Beer Fest, Historic Christ Church and Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. Craft beer, wine, BBQ with fixings or veggie fare, homemade ice cream and live music by Good Shot Judy and Bobby “Blackhat” Walters. 1-6 p.m. $55 per adult; $20 under 21; 5 and under free. Bring your photo ID and your own lawn chairs or blankets. No pets or coolers. Rain or Shine Event. Funds benefit preservation of the church.
JULY 14
Bastille Day, Market Square. Live music, authentic French street food, French wines, craft beer and other beverages. 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the FSCA student summer exchange program with Frejus, France. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Sister City Association. fredericksburgfrejus.com.
JULY 18
Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: Souled Out, Depot on Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music; lawn games and moon bounce for younger concert goers. 5-9 p.m. $5-$7 per concert; free admission for children. Bring a picnic basket or purchase food on-site. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.