SEPT. 6
Soggy Doggy Swim, Doris E. Buffett Pool, Dixon Park. Open to dogs 12 weeks and older with current vaccinations. 5:30-8 p.m. $5 for up to two dogs. Register at Dorothy Hart Community Center. 540/372-1086; fredparksrec.com.
SEPT. 7
Orange Street Festival, Main Street, Orange. Vendors, concessions and children’s activities. Live music in Taylor Park. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. orangevachamber.com.
“Motors for Mutts,” Old Dominion Raceway, Thornburg. Classic car show, vendors, animal rescues and more. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $10 each. Children under 12 admitted free.
”Doggone” Pool Party, Loriella Park Pool, 10910 Leavells Road. 3:30-5 p.m. $4-$8. No aggressive dogs. On-site registration only. Updated shot record and valid county license required. spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
Lake Anna Olympics, Pleasants Landing, 349 Pleasant Landing Road, Bumpass. Games, bounce house, photo booth, refreshments, music, and firefighters and rescue personnel. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $5-$15; children 10 and younger are free. 540/872-4180, ext. 15; carol@pleasantslanding.com.
SEPT. 8
Seurat Sunday, Caledon State Park, 16617 Caledon Road, King George. Plein air painting and photography event. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Bring a bag lunch. Registration required by Sept. 6. 540/663-3861.
Stafford County Heritage Day, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. garimelchers.umw.edu.