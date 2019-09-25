OCT. 4

The Capitol Steps, University of Mary Washington, Dodd Auditorium. 7:30 p.m. $39 adults, $20 students. Presented by Stafford Rotary. comedyfred.com.

First Friday: Gaye Todd Adegbalola and Lisa Lim, Fredericksburg Area Museum historic Council Chamber, 907 Princess Anne St. 7-8 p.m. Free. Limited seating. Galleries open 5-8 p.m. Cash bar and refreshments for sale. Sponsored by Mary Washington Healthcare.

OCT. 5

Unity Festival, Walker–Grant Middle School, 1 Learning Lane. Live entertainment and activities, food trucks and vendors. Noon-6 p.m. Free. Hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rappahannock Region–Fredericksburg Branch. unityfestivalrr.org; bgcrr.org/unity-festival-2019.

Porktoberfeast BBQ Festival, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Tickets include barbecue and side dishes. There will also be a raffle, craft beer, specialty vendors, a custom 18-wheelers showcase and local music. Noon-5 p.m. $15. fredfood.org.

Rappahannock Pops: “Summon the Heroes,” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. Honoring first responders. 7 p.m. $15-$20. Children under 18 and students with valid ID are free. Superhero costumes welcome. rappahannockpops.org.

OCT. 5-6

Fall Fiber Festival and Montpelier Sheep Dog Trials, 11395 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5 adults, children 16 and younger are free. Pets are not allowed. fallfiberfestival.org.

