JUNE 8
Louisa County Street Festival, Louisa Courthouse Square. Vendors, live music, carriage rides, food, children’s activities and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. visitlouisa.com.
Bowling on the Green, 200 N. Main St., Bowling Green. Regional wine and craft beer, fare from The Bavarian Chef, live music by the Fredericksburg Big Band, bowling with the Williamsburg Lawn Bowling Club and a live stream of the Belmont Stakes. 1-7 p.m. $20. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.
“Old Timers” basketball game, Walker-Grant Middle School, 1 Learning Lane. Features alumni basketball players from both historical Walker-Grant and John J. Wright high schools. 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Adults, $10; children 6-17 years of age, $5. Proceeds benefit the Walker-Grant Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.
JUNE 8-9, 15-16
Shakespeare on the Lawn: “Twelfth Night,” Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. With The Rude Mechanicals. 7 p.m. $10 adults, $5 students. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and a picnic. kenmore.org.
JUNE 11
Picnic in the Park: Karen Jonas, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic lunch or purchase from a food vendor. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov.