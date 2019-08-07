AUG. 17
Porchfest, Fredericksburg. Local musicians perform on neighborhood porches. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. fredericksburgporchfest.org.
Belmont Horse Show, 17301 Monrovia Road, Orange. 9 a.m. $5-$10. Food available for purchase. Sponsored by The Belmont Club of Women and the Belmont Ruritan Club. 571/442-0655 or 540/854-5355; or belmonthorseshow@gmail.com.
TCW—True Championship Wrestling, Heritage Park Apartments, 1003 Heritage Park Drive. Pro-Wrestling live event show. Seating time 1:30 p.m. Admission is a donation of school supplies. Fundraiser for The Homework Club. 540/423-7594; truechampionshipwrestling@gmail.com.
Music in the Park, Taylor Park, 119 Caroline St., Orange. The Kurt Crandall Band. 6-9 p.m. In case of inclement weather the venue will move to Madison at the Mill. theoda.org.
AUG. 17-18
“Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” The Jewell Boxx, 201-A N. Main St., Culpeper. 7 p.m. $15. windmorefoundation.org.
AUG. 18
Songfest Sunday: Spanglish, John Lee Pratt Memorial Park, 120 River Road. A 30-minute introduction to Salsa dancing, followed by two sets of Latin American rhythms. 5-7 p.m. Free. Outdoor event and subject to weather. facebook.com/events/463791054443049.
AUG. 19
Music on the Steps: Fredericksburg Concert Band, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.
AUG. 22
Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7-8:30 p.m. Outdoor concessions will be available. Weather permitting. usmcmuseum.com.