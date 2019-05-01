MAY 11
Great Inflatable Race, Meadow Event Park, 13048 Meadow Farm Road. Outdoor obstacle course in Lot A; enter Gate 1 off Dawn Blvd. Wave times and ticket pricing at thegreatinflatablerace.com/Richmond.
Second Saturday: Taratibu Youth Association and Baba Jamal Koram, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. African storyteller Baba Jamal Koram, dance performance from Taratibu Youth Association, dance lessons, drumming activities and crafts. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Part of Fredericksburg Area Museum's Hen Asem series, sponsored by the City of Fredericksburg. famva.org.
MRE Cook-off, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Adult and youth categories. Noon-3 p.m. Free. usmcmuseum.com/mre-sign-up.html.
MAY 11–12
Rappahannock Choral Society, Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road. Selections from “The Sound of Music.” Saturday 7:30 p.m., and Sunday 3 p.m. $8 adults, $5 seniors, free admission for students and children. 540/412-6152; rappahannock-choral-society.org.
MAY 11–JUNE 9
Virginia Renaissance Faire, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Weekends 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 ages 7 and older; ages 6 and younger are free. No pets allowed. varf.org.
MAY 14, 16 and 17
Chamber Music Festival, Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave. 7-8:30 p.m. $30 adult per evening. Seniors 65 and older are $25 per evening. Students are free. 540/374-5040; artsliveva.org.