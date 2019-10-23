NOV. 2
Touch-a-Truck, Riverbend High School, 12301 Spotswood Furnace Road. Touch and explore more than 45 different trucks and machines, barrel train, inflatables, face painting and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $10 children ages 2 years and older. Under 2 and above 12 are free. SCPS employees, buy one get one free. Quiet hour is 1-2 p.m., and $5 per child. Cash or check only.
Fredericksburg SPCA Animal Rescue Fest and Walk, Maury Park, William Street and Kenmore Avenue. A 1-mile stroll through historic downtown with your dog or SPCA dogs, followed by a festival with local vendors, music, food and drink. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $30 includes Walk, ARF t-shirt, tote bag and pint glass with tasting. fredspca.salsalabs.org/arf2019/index.html.
Jazz4Justice, UMW Dodd Auditorium. 7:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Net proceeds are equally divided and donated to the University of Mary Washington Jazz Ensemble and Legal Aid Works to provide scholarships for UMW students studying music and legal services for low-income area residents. legalaidworks.org/jazz4justice.
Apple Festival, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. Giant apple slingshot, barrel train, caramel apple creation station, night hike, crafts, games, cornhole and bonfire. 3-9 p.m. $20 wristband; $7 parking fee. All-season ice skating rink available for extra fee. Chili, hot dogs and cider available for purchase. 540/288-1400.
85th annual Montpelier Hunt Races, James Madison’s Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station. Gates open at 9 a.m. Ticket information at montpelierraces.org.
