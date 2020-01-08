JAN. 17-19
Fredericksburg Boat Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Friday 1-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $7-$9. Seniors $5 at the door, Friday only. Children 12 and younger are free. 540/548-5555; fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
JAN. 17-25
“Don’t Talk to the Actors,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. Showtimes and tickets at carolinetheatre.org.
JAN. 18
“A Night on Broadway,” Stafford High School, 63 Indians Lane, Falmouth. Dinner includes meat or cheese lasagna or spinach Alfredo, salad with homemade dressing, bread and made-from-scratch dessert. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m.; curtains open at 7 p.m. $17-$20. Show-only tickets are $7-$10 and available at the door. Dinner and show tickets must be pre-purchased by emailing evelerja@staffordschools.net.
JAN. 19
Chamber Music Series: Terra Voce, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Music for Flute and Cello. 3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
JAN. 21
William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series: Ronald Reagan, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Craig Shirley, author of “Rendezvous with Destiny: Ronald Reagan and the Campaign that Changed America.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.