JUNE 1
Rock the River, Old Mill Park, 2216 Caroline St. Outdoor activities and live music from Kyle Davis, Colonial Seafood and Jackson Flats. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free admission. $35 for beer tasting tickets. rocktheriverfxbg.com.
How-to Festival, Porter Branch Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd. Learn from a plethora of artists, local businesses and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. librarypoint.org.
Lafayette in the Wilderness, General’s Quarters Restaurant, 32345 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove. Buffet luncheon and presentations by Lafayette impersonator Charles Wissinger and FSNMP historian Peter Maugle. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $24.09. Cash bar. Weather permitting, an optional walking tour will start around 2:15 p.m. from Ellwood Manor. Seating is limited. Purchase tickets by Monday. fowb.org.
JUNE 1-2
Patsy and the Country Classics, Westmoreland Players Theater, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 3 p.m. $15. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.
JUNE 5-8
Orange Volunteer Fire Company Fair, Berry Hill Road, Orange. Games and rides, family fun. 6-10 p.m. Parade is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/OrangeVolunteerFirecompany; orangevfc.com.
JUNE 6
Film: “The Big Red One,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. The two-hour original version. (United Artists, 1980) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.