JAN. 10-12
“Twelfth Night at Kenmore,” 1201 Washington Ave. 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. $15 adults, $7.50 students; free ages 6 and younger. Reservations required. 540/370-0732, ext. 24; or events@gwffoundation.org. In the event of cancellations for weather, schedule updates will be posted on facebook.com/FerryFarmAndKenmore. kenmore.org.
JAN. 11
Novelist Brad Parks, Rappahannnock Community College Glenns campus, 12745 College Drive, Saluda. Parks will speak on “The Education of a Writer” in the lecture hall at RCC’s 50th anniversary celebration at 3 p.m. Meet-and-greet and book signing follows from 3:45-5 p.m. in the library. Copies of his latest novels will be available for purchase. Fans may bring their own copies to be signed.
JAN. 12
Mercer Birthday Celebration, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St. Open house and refreshments. Noon-4 p.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Jan. 18-20
Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, James Madison’s Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Highway,
Montpelier Station. Special tours will be offered every half-hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Specialty tours include: “Madison and the Constitution,” “Journey from Slavery to Freedom” and “Montpelier’s Enslaved Community.” montpelier.org/events/martin-luther-king-jr-weekend.
