MAY 18
A Night at the Speakeasy. Sweet and savory snacks, local spirits and auction. 6-9 p.m. $50. Address and password provided after payment. Prohibition-era attire; high heels permitted outside of building only. 21 and older; ID is required. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Fredericksburg Court Appointed Special Advocates. Hosted by Fredericksburg Food Co-op. Tickets available on eventbrite.
Fur Ball, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, One Bowman Drive. Auction, open bar, cuisine from the Sunken Well Tavern. 7-10 p.m. $75. VIP ticket includes champagne reception 6-7 p.m., $125. Benefits Fredericksburg SPCA. Tickets must be purchased by Wednesday. 540/898-1500, ext. 16; fburgspca.org/furball2019.
Rock Lobster Bake, Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Road. Traditional lobster bake fare, food trucks and live music. 4-9 p.m. $30-$78. Purchase tickets by Wednesday. ticketor.com/faserviceleague.
MAY 19
Chamber Music Series: The St. George Chamber Orchestra Ninth Anniversary Concert. St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. 3 p.m. Free. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.
Symphony and Tea, Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road. Symphony, tea and annual Painted Violin Auction. 3-6 p.m. $20 adults, students 18 and younger are free. rysymphony.org.
MAY 22-25
Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department Annual Carnival, 10220 James Monroe Highway. Hours and pricing available at facebook.com/events/culpeper-agriculture-enterprise/culpeper-county-volunteer-fire-dept-annual-carnival/801973913491493.