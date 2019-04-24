MAY 3
First Friday: Yappy Hour, 907 Princess Anne St. The Fredericksburg SPCA, Off Leash K9 Training, pet artist Sonja Wise and Adventure Brewing Co. will be in the Square. 5-8 p.m. Leashed and well-behaved pets welcome. Weather permitting. famva.org.
MAY 3-5
Virginia Horse Festival, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Clinics, demonstrations, exhibitions and trade show. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Children 12 and younger are free but must have a ticket to enter the event. Ticket information and schedule available at virginiahorsefestival.com.
MAY 4
CRRL-con, Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd. Comics, cosplay, artists, crafts, photo booth and more. 1-4 p.m. Free. librarypoint.org.
MAY 5
Pokémon! Go Hike, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. Learn about the real animals Pokémon are based on. 1-2 p.m. $10-$20 per car; no extra event fee. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
Gospel Fest 2019, Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. Featuring The Swanee Quintet, Martha & the Sisters in Christ, Nate & New Geeration, The Old Gospel Dynamics and Mike & The Nu Gospel Crusaders. 5 p.m. $10. Presented by the WBRBA Church Institute.
MAY 7
Picnic in the Park: DJ Gravattron, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic lunch or purchase from a food vendor. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov.