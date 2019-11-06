NOV. 8
Veterans Day ceremony, Stafford Armed Services Memorial, 1300 Courthouse Road. Ret. Marine Lt. Gen. George “Ron” Christmas, is the featured guest speaker, with ceremonial wreath and color guard support. Christmas is the founder of the National Museum of the Marine Corps, and received the Navy Cross and a Purple Heart medal in the Battle for Hue City in the Vietnam War. Chairman Gary Snellings will conduct the ceremony, with invocation by Stafford Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and Marine Corps veteran Ron Thayer. Mountain View High School senior Sydney Glyver will sing the national anthem. 10 a.m. staffordcountyva.gov.
NOV. 9
Book Signing: Sgt. John Peck, Wilderness Community Church, 10501 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. Peck presents his book, “Rebuilding Sergeant Peck—How I Put Body and Soul Back Together After Afghanistan.” 2-4 p.m. Sponsored by LOWVETS, Fawn Lake Veterans Group and WCC Military Ministry.
American Legion Post 89 Centennial Celebration/Veterans Appreciation Barbecue, 10021 Dahlgren Road, King George. Barbecue, sides and yard games. All veterans are welcome to attend. 12:30-6 p.m.
Gordonsville Veterans Parade: “Honoring Our Military,” 2 p.m. townofgordonsville.org.
Veterans Appreciation Service, First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford. All veterans are invited to attend; feel free to wear your uniform. A representative from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will be present. 11 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Veterans Tribute Show, Jewel’s Jukebox Theatre, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. Featuring Elvis tribute artist Randoll Rivers and The Silver Belles. 7 p.m. Seating is limited. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Children under 5 are free. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.
“Celebrating Veterans and the Arts,” Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Featuring hands-on visual arts activities, guitar workshop, and a songwriting presentation by military kids and teenagers. 1:30-4 p.m. Free. Other events: The U.S. Army Band Pershing’s Own “We Honor Them All” concert, featuring Downrange. 7 p.m. Free. hyltoncenter.org/veterans.
NOV. 10
Marine Corps Birthday Cake-Cutting Ceremony, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Celebrate the Marine Corps birthday with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony. Cake will be served to everyone. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
Veterans Day reception, Kingdom Family Worship Center, 400 Bragg Hill Road. Features music, fellowship, fun and resource tables. 4 p.m. Free. To RSVP, call 540/371-3662.
Veterans Day service, Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, King George. Michael Denton, son of Adm. Jeremiah A. Denton Jr., will be special guest speaker; program includes patriotic music and a video and photo display. 11 a.m. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
NOV. 11
Fredericksburg Veterans Day Events: Walking Procession to Fredericksburg Area War Memorial, begins at Memorial Park. Proceeds along Washington Avenue from Mary Ball Street to George Street. 10 a.m. Veterans Ceremony, Fredericksburg Area War Memorial. 10:45 a.m. Veteran Resource Fair, Hurkamp Park. Noon. Free. 540/372-1086; FredParksRec.com.
Veterans Day Ceremony, Caroline County Courthouse Lawn, North Main Street, Bowling Green. 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Caroline County Memorial Post 221 of The American Legion hosts.
Veterans Day 5K and 1-mile Fun Run, King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way, King George. On-site registration and check-in for 5K begin at 8:30 a.m. Run starts at 9 a.m. $10-$20. Check in at 8:45 a.m. for fun run open to children 12 and under. Run starts at 9:15 a.m. $10. Proceeds benefit the Some Gave All Foundation. Donations of bottled water and snacks or cash are also welcome. Sponsored by KGHS DECA chapter. 540/775-3535, ext. 1225.
Veterans Day Celebration, King George High School, 6:30 p.m. Hosted by King George Ruritan Club. Volunteers are needed.
Film: “D-Day: Normandy 1944,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Narrated by Tom Brokaw, the film explores history, military strategy, science, technology and human values. 3-4 p.m. $6. Through Nov. 16. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Free lunch, Texas Roadhouse, 3940 Plank Road. All veterans, including all active, retired or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from a special menu. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. 540/548-4900.
Heroes’ Voices National Poetry Contest Reading, Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Includes national-level prize-winning poetry and local voices in a collaborative open-mic setting. Interested participants must contact the Veterans and the Arts Initiative in advance at hylton@gmu.edu. Coffee and refreshments provided. 1 p.m. hyltoncenter.org/veterans.
Mount Vernon Salutes Veterans, George Washington’s Mount Vernon. Free admission for all active duty, former, or retired military personnel. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. mountvernon.org.
North Stafford High School Chamber Choir and Aurora, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Salute to veterans in Leatherneck Gallery. 11 a.m.-noon. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
NOV. 19
Jefferson Ruritan Veterans Program and Dinner, Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton. Several local veterans will talk about their experiences, dinner and monthly meeting at 7 p.m. No cost to attend. Fellowship starts at 6:30 p.m. 540/937-5119; or jeffersonvaruritanclub.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.