Acclaimed violinist Nadja Salerno–Sonnenberg will perform with the UMW Philharmonic on Friday, April 26, in Dodd Auditorium.
The group will showcase Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” in its last show of the 2018–2019 season.
As a special treat, the orchestra is offering a violin master class on Thursday, April 25, where select students will have an opportunity to work with the Italian and American classical violinist. The master class is free and open to the public for auditing, and will be held from 4-5 p.m. in Dodd Auditorium.
For more information about the master class or to purchase concert tickets, call 540/654-1324, email philharmonic@umw.edu or visit umwphilharmonic.com.