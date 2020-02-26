Foodies in the Fredericksburg region have a whole new dining experience to indulge in this week, as Spotsylvania County holds its first winter restaurant week.
Nine restaurants and one winery in the county are offering menus at specific price points, allowing all customers to have a taste of what local chefs are cooking up. Debbie Aylor, director of tourism for Spotsylvania County, said the event includes lunch, dinner and drink specials at price points in the “20 in 2020,” ranging from $4.20 to $40.20 between Feb. 29 and March 8.
“We want diners to find out about the great chef-owned restaurants in the area,” Aylor said.
And while the event is an opportunity for diners to try new local cuisine, it’s also a way for restaurants to reach out to new customers during a traditionally slow time of year.
Harry’s Ale House, Orleans Bistro, Itavie New York Grill & Bakery, Angela’s Italian Restaurant and Malawi’s Pizza are each offering a $10.20 lunch and $20.20 multi-course dinner.
Likewise, The Cove at Lake Anna has something at every price point, from signature cocktails at $4.20 to a $30.20 three-course meal. Spotsylvania’s newest restaurant, Shawn’s Smokehouse BBQ, is offering options for lunch and dinner at multiple price points, too.
Other eateries include The Skrimp Shack’s lunch special for $8.25 and Agora Coffee & Gifts’ coffee and a pastry for $4.20.
And unique to Spotsylvania’s restaurant week is Wilderness Run Vineyards joining the event. They are offering wine and a tray of food to restaurant week patrons.
There’s an opportunity for diners to eat at each establishment during the week. Those who go to multiple locations can participate in the passport program, Aylor said. Passports can be picked up from the Spotsylvania Visitor Center or a participating restaurant. Those who collect signatures from three or more participating restaurants can return completed passports to the visitor center to be entered for a prize drawing.
According to Aylor, the county’s dining scene is ever-expanding and from Lake Anna to Cosner’s Corner and the Route 3 corridor, all areas of the county covered in the first annual event.
