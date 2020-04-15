To meet the needs of families who are spending their days together at home, the folks at the Fredericksburg Area Museum have created an array of online activities on their Facebook page called FAMily Projects.
"Some of these activities have been popular in our ongoing educational programs, while others have been newly designed for this site. They are based on objects and artifacts that we have in our collection,” said Theresa Cramer, education and public programs coordinator. “We wanted to ensure that the museum experience is still available for families even though our doors are closed. The projects are designed so they can engage a full range of family members and can be explored in both simple ways and more in-depth.”
A Family Crest project presents a model of the Fredericksburg City Crest, which includes the Commonwealth’s cardinal and two golden feathers representing the family of Frederick, Prince of Wales, the namesake of the city. Participants are encouraged to create a crest that would connote their own family through related colors, animals and objects. Some families’ crests might even include a gerbil or beagle or sports equipment as well as the colors or symbols of their ancestral heritage, and participants are invited to share descriptions or photos of their creations. In the process, parents and kids may gain a new appreciation for the unique and endearing qualities of their families.
“The FAMily Projects are designed to inspire people to think creatively but also to look more closely,” said Cramer. “One activity is based on a 1900 photo of Caroline Street and we ask people to identify the location and highlight objects and features that are both different from and the same as the site today.”
In the photo, Goolrick’s storefront is both a familiar and iconic image, while, impressively different from Caroline Street of today are the horse-drawn carriages and carts that line the unpaved, rutted road, as well as the attire of the folks in the scene.
“We hope families will observe these differences and talk about them when they look at the photo closely. When kids consider the details of a scene they are learning to think like a historian,” said Cramer. “Youths who research what was happening in the city and nation in that era will learn about the transition from an agrarian society to more industry and manufacturing.”
Another project asks families to think about the names of schools in the area and familiar streets. As families work together to identify their namesakes, they may learn that some names denote European royalty, while others honor the contributions of men and women who lived in the area. For example, Walker–Grant Middle School, which was established in 1938 as the first publicly supported black high school in the city, was named after two residents who worked tirelessly to promote its creation, Joseph Walker and Jason Grant.
“It is also interesting that Lafayette Boulevard was once called Prussia Street but was renamed at the time of World War I,” said Cramer.
In addition, FAMily Projects include two word puzzles featuring the City of Fredericksburg and the Powhatan culture, with glossaries that have been created as learning tools and may also stimulate additional research. A word search includes elements reflecting different eras of Fredericksburg, including President Lincoln, the mills and forges that were once powered by the river, the cellophane factory that provided crucial employment during the Depression years, the USO (United Service Organizations) that provided entertainment and a gathering place for servicemen at what is now the Dorothy Hart community center, and the sit-ins that were part of a transformative time in our nation’s history.
Another online project, involving a collaborative design and construction of a bridge, is inspired by the iconic railroad bridge that spans the Rappahannock. Using household items such as popsicle sticks and straws, families experiment with different forms such as arches and trusses and, through trial and error, learn the concepts that are incorporated in a successful design.
“One family reported that their bridge collapsed, but that made them think about what was involved in designing a bridge and gave them a new appreciation for the architecture,” said Cramer. "With these projects we are bringing the museum to your home. My favorite comments from families are 'Oh, I have never thought of that before!' and 'I never knew this!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.