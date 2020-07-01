As many children are longing for their longstanding favorite activities of summer camp, the folks at Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation have risen to the occasion to bring them an innovative offering called Camp@Home.
“Kids can’t go to camp now, so the camp is coming to them and we are making sure they can do the activities that they look forward to every year,” said Jenny Casarotti, who serves as Superintendent of Leisure Services (with an emphasis on “Super”). Not only was Camp@Home Casarotti’s brainchild, but she personally worked to develop 25 activities and crafts designed for children ages 5-11, which will be featured daily throughout the week of July 27. She also hosts hourlong online sessions each day at 11 a.m. to introduce and demonstrate five new featured activities.
“Some are very simple, such as coloring pages, and I will give just a brief introduction to those,” she said, “but for the more intricate crafts, I may nearly complete the activity with them.”
Casarotti also produced a companion 20-page booklet with step-by-step instructions and illustrations, which will be included in what has been dubbed “Camp in a Box,” along with all the materials and equipment needed to complete the activities. Box One’s “contents” list for the first camp session last week included more than 100 items.
“We wanted to put all that is needed in the box because there may be some kids who don’t even have the basics of scissors and glue,” said Casarotti. “I wanted to make it so kids would have everything they needed and would need as little adult help as possible.”
The second session of Camp@Home begins on July 27, and the boxes will be available for pickup that morning or on July 24. Registration is currently ongoing through July 10. A $20 fee includes all Camp in a Box activities and access to the interactive morning sessions and their archived videos.
Each day’s featured activities represent one of five categories: Crafts, Art, a STEM activity (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), a Nature activity and a Fitness/Outdoor activity. For example, the STEM activities for the first session included creating a tie-dyed T-shirt, which required mixing some elements and experimenting with patterns. (Tie-Dye Kits are still available for the second session’s participants for an additional $8.)
Activities for Box One included creating a friendship bracelet, a God’s Eye symbol, a stress-relief ball from a balloon, beads, water, and a glow worm that might just become its creator’s pet. In addition, one surprising innovative activity was making s’mores with a homemade solar oven—and, again, all ingredients and components of the cooking device are included in the box. Another fascinating activity is the creation of a lava lamp from a water bottle, water, cooking oil, food dye and an Alka Seltzer tablet.
Activities for Fitness/Outdoors include both indoor and outdoor scavenger hunts, flyswatter-and-balloon tennis, and instructions for using sidewalk chalk to set the stage for games such as hopscotch and bull’s eye.
A STEM possibility for the second session may include homemade pretzels, which requires measuring ingredients and exploring the role of yeast in baking and another possibility is creating sand art by using salt colored with chalk. The full list of activities and crafts for the July session are currently in the planning stages.
Casarotti’s online demonstrations include an element of self-effacing humor that invites children to experiment with their own ideas and explore their creativity. For example, she says that, for her pipe-cleaner animal creation, “I made a pig—or tried to!” and told her young viewers to make any animal they wanted to, encouraging them to “Use your own creativity! Nothing is right or wrong and nothing will be graded. Just do your best and it will turn out great!”
“The activities are hands-on and interactive at a time when families are passing so much time with their screens and just watching videos. In this camp, kids can engage their brains in a different capacity and experiment with problem-solving and figuring out alternate ways of creating thing as they get a little messy and have fun with these projects.”
Camp@Home activities can also have continuing benefits as they spark creativity among families to explore their own ideas for additional projects as they think outside of the box.
“Doing fun activities together with their families and friends can be a bonding experience and can give them a glimpse of getting back to normal,” said Casarotti. “Kids can have a respite from all the virtual activities and go out and do the activities they love.”
A new “Sports in the Box” initiative is also underway, coordinated by Jillian Franklin, Superintendent of Sports and Fitness, and Michael Ward, Assistant Director of Parks and Athletics, who wanted to ensure that children would continue to have opportunities to try new sports or hone their skills in the sports they love. Families will have a choice of ordering a box for soccer ($40 for ages 4-12) or field hockey ($50 for ages 6-12).
Each box will include instructional material on skills and drills and sports equipment such as a soccer ball or a field hockey stick and ball, and cones. In addition, demonstration videos will be accessible through the Parks and Recreation website. Sign-up for Sports in the Box is ongoing through July 31, and the boxes can be picked up on Aug. 28 or Aug. 31.
“This is an opportunity for children and their parents to get out of the house, have some fun, and enjoy some time together,” said Franklin. “Parents will also learn from the instructional material, and can participate with their children in the drills. Hopefully, parents will learn enough that they will want to coach for us when our leagues return!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.