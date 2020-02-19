This Saturday, the folks at two historical sites that were significant places in George Washington’s life invite families to join in the celebration of the 288th anniversary of his birth. While enjoying the festivities, visitors may gain insight regarding our courageous, risk-taking first president, whose life stands in sharp contrast to the marble statues and dollar-bill image that many may picture when they think of Washington.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon
The daylong birthday celebration will include an interactive session with Washington, and his wife, Martha, where the first couple will share memories with visitors, who will be encouraged to ask any questions their stories may elicit.
Throughout the day, children can make a birthday card for our first president at the Hands-on-History Center and take a “selfie” while posing like Washington in the Education Center lobby. In the “Be Washington” exhibit in the education center theater, visitors can “step into the boots” of Washington and choose how they would respond to a challenge that he faced, then learn whether or not their choice coincided with the decisions he made.
“This activity can also be accessed online, and it’s always great to see our materials used in the classroom, but nothing beats actually seeing the place he called home and the place that was always on his mind,” said communications vice president Matt Briney. “Major moments of history took place on this estate, including planning the Battle of Yorktown. When you tour the mansion and explore the grounds, you are actually following in Washington’s footsteps. People may be familiar with the legends of Washington throwing a silver dollar across the river or saying, ‘I cannot tell a lie.’ But that was not the true story of Washington. He was actually kind of an action hero. He loved being outdoors and he was a great horseman and he persevered through daunting situations.”
One of those perilous situations was navigating ice blocks in a freezing river aboard a hand-crafted raft when, at age 21, he served the role of an emissary in what was to become the French and Indian War.
“Washington was a great leader. He was ambitious and he took many risks. He experienced many failures, but he learned from those failures and mistakes and grew through them. From the French and Indian War, he learned the skills that were necessary in battle. He never attended a military university as many of his peers did. He was a self-taught man who read many books on military strategy,” said Briney. “No matter what your background may be, there may be something at Mount Vernon that you can relate to and maybe Washington will inspire you to do great things in your life, too.”
Washington also loved music and the arts, and the birthday celebration will reflect that as well, including two performances by Punch and Judy puppeteers and a “Behind the Scenes” session, in which children can learn how the show is produced. Visitors may find it fascinating that Punch and Judy puppets (which many parents and grandparents may be familiar with) were a popular attraction in the 18th century and that both Washington and Jefferson had attended their shows.
Scenes from “Cato,” Washington’s favorite play about a brave leader who stoically resisted the tyranny of Julius Caesar, will also be performed.
“The play was read by many of the Founding Fathers who may have seen themselves in a similar situation and gained inspiration from the protagonist’s courage,” said Briney.
Festivities at Mount Vernon will also include a wreath-laying ceremony and will culminate with an uplifting patriotic performance by the United States Air Force Strings. “The event is a spectacular way for families to spend the day. They will see objects that Washington carried in battle, explore the mansion and grounds, and learn about architectural features that he personally added to the site,” said Briney.
Mary Washington House
Visitors to the home of Washington’s mother will enjoy cake and punch in a celebration that will honor his enduring legacy as they also learn more about Mary, her personality and pastimes. Children’s activities will include a story time, as well as crafting Betsy Ross flag and potpourri. In addition, visitors can take a special tour that will highlight 18th-century birthday traditions and celebrations.
Washington purchased the home for his mother in 1772 so that she could be closer to her daughter, Betty Lewis, and son, Charles, who lived in the neighborhood. “Mary was a strong-willed woman who had successfully managed their property at Ferry Farm after her husband, Augustine, died in 1743. But she was also tender and loving and spent happy hours with her grandchildren who she took on nature walks and gardened with,” said manager Michelle Hamilton. “She loved the outdoors and riding her horse—traits that she passed on to her son George. As a young girl, she was what we would call a tomboy!”
Mary Washington was also gregarious and, according to a letter from the times, spent many days walking through the town to visit neighbors. “I hope families will enjoy the celebration and will gain a better understanding of our past and that these historical figures were flesh and blood just like us. I hope visitors will learn things they had not known before and will leave with topics for family conversations,” said Hamilton.
