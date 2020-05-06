Though its building may appear to be closed, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture continues to work in full gear to ensure families can engage in a broad spectrum of activities that connect with its exhibits from their homes. Numerous offerings have recently been developed for online, while others that were previously used to serve teachers and classrooms are now open to the public. All the online learning resources can be found at VirginiaHistory.org/athome.
“The more we offered different activities the more we realized that kids are going online and engaging in our webinars and other activities related to our collections. They are enjoying the activities and may not even realize that they are learning because this is not a traditional classroom. It’s a new perspective on our exhibits and many families have sent messages that they are having a lot of fun while they learning new things and kids are revisiting lessons that they had learned in school in a new way,” said Manager of Digital Learning Hailey Fenner.
Online offerings include activities and information for every age group and many are tailored for early-elementary school students whose parents have suddenly found themselves in the role of teachers. Among these are coloring pages, games of the past and puzzles.
Many of the printable coloring page images at “Color Our Collections” were inspired by previous exhibits and include book covers and illustrations from the “Illustrated Treasures” exhibit. In that section, families can peruse artwork from children’s books such “Old Mother Bruin,” depicting the mama bear’s adventures with her cubs, and the “Lad of Sunnybrook” tales of an adventurous collie. A Cristiani Bros. Circus poster from the 1900s reflects a time when the highlight of the year for folks in Charlottesville was the arrival of the travelling show, and a Wurlitzer jukebox coloring page may spark some memories and tales of yesteryear among parents and grandparents. In addition, several of the pages feature images from the exhibit “Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia.”
The “Games of the Past” section includes video presentations hosted by an enthusiastic museum educator who discusses old toys, such as Ball in a Cup, a Whirligig and paper dolls, all of which provide an opportunity for a brief and fascinating history lesson. Each presentation is accompanied by an activity packet with instructions and templates so young viewers can make their own games and engage in pastimes that their counterparts enjoyed centuries ago.
“These games give families an opportunity to step away from all the current high-tech devices and just play together and, perhaps, create memories,” said Fenner. “They might even set up a Colonial Olympics, incorporating all three games.”
A selection of online puzzles on the “Pieces of History” page depicts elements of Virginia’s history, including scenes that were the subjects of paintings and illustrated postcards. A thumbnail photo of the picture is presented next to a gameboard with randomly strewn puzzle pieces, which participants can move around on their screens and slide to connect where they fit. A number of useful tools are available to aid in the process, including an icon that will present a “ghost” image under the pieces, a button that will unstack any overlaying pieces, and a “Play As” tab that allows participants to select the number and shapes of the pieces they want to work with, meeting the needs of a wide age range of puzzle-solvers.
“There is even a sound effect and it’s so satisfying to hear the ‘click’ when two pieces fit together,” said Fenner. “We have lots of ideas for puzzles, but we welcome any suggestions that our visitors may give.”
For older students, interactive webinars via Zoom are offered on topics that have included President Lincoln and the Emancipation, the Reconstruction and Student Activists in the Civil Rights Movement. A schedule for upcoming webinars is posted on the site, and visitors can also view past webinars. These presentations are designed with the Virginia Standards of Learning in mind.
Another learning resource, the Story of Virginia Digital Timeline, was a project created in collaboration with the Library of Congress. The timeline features images and information about objects in the museum’s galleries that highlight Virginia’s history juxtaposed with images that convey what was happening on a national level during the same time period.
In a “Virtual Find and Sketch” activity, participants can view 360-degree tours of three of the museum’s galleries. Using a template with suggestions of what types of objects they could look for, they can select their choices and create sketches of them, virtually curating their own exhibit. A related activity, “You Be the Curator,” provides a packet that walks participants through the steps that comprise a curator’s role from start to finish, as they tell a story and create a narrative that interprets a collection of objects.
In “Museum of You,” younger students can play the part of a curator as they select objects from their homes—which may range from a pet photo to a drawing of sports equipment—that help to tell the story of their own lives.
“Our museum and its online activities give families an opportunity to put things on pause as they engage and learn together. We are providing activities and exploration that give them an opportunity to broaden their horizons and learn about something they may not have thought about before,” said Fenner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.