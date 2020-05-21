By ePlans.com
It’s all about a welcoming feeling with this lovely farmhouse design. A porch in the front and another in the back provide multiple places to sit and hang with family and friends. Inside, the kitchen takes center stage with a large island, walk-in pantry, and plenty of counter space. Looking for some privacy? Check out the ultra-spacious master suite (and huge walk-in closet) tucked away to the left of the floor plan. Three additional bedrooms reside to the right of the home, while an office next to the foyer could be used as a hobby room or study.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free 866/228-0193 or visiting eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details. At eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 designs. Most plans can be customized.
Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.