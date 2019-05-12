Gloomy weather will stick around for Mother’s Day and to begin the work week in Fredericksburg.
Another in a series of stationary - i.e. “stuck” -fronts is parked south of I-64 and won’t move very far north today (Sunday). The graphic shows the official forecast position of the boundary at 8 pm this evening to be just south of Fredericksburg which, based upon past behavior of such things, is a bit optimistic. I would bet this clash of cool and warm air masses will still be south of I-64 by this evening.
As such Fredericksburg and vicinity will remain on the cool northern side of the front with overcast skies and showers. Temperatures will gradually squeak up from morning readings in the upper 50s to a high in the mid-60s, almost ten degrees below average for this date in May. Although this morning looks to be wet there will likely be a break from steady precipitation early this afternoon but light drizzle could keep things damp.
Monday looks to be wet yet again as a low pressure system just off the Delmarva coast takes its sweet time moving away. Temperatures will again top out in the mid-60s tomorrow under the cloud cover. Another cold front being driven eastward by an upper level trough will help sweep this soggy morass away but that won’t occur until Monday night. Behind that boundary cooler and drier air will usher in sunshine Tuesday.
Meanwhile it pays to remain weather aware at all times. At least two likely tornados struck Virginia yesterday when little or no severe weather was expected. Both apparently occurred along that stationary front which provided the wind shear needed for rotation. The one that occurred southeast of Lynchburg VA (videos and pics here) was enough of a surprise that no tornado warning or severe thunderstorm warning was issued for it. We’ll know more Monday after the National Weather Service dispatches storm survey crews to the damaged areas.
Enjoy Mother’s Day despite the clouds and rain!