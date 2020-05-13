In this image provided by Public Health Emergency, a department of Health and Human Services, Rick Bright is shown in his official photo from April 27, 2017, in Washington. America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says Bright, a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job for warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic. (Health and Human Services via AP)