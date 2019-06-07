You have not lived until you've been brought on-stage at Burundian service.
I speak from experience.
My experience with Gadsoni Abel, his brother Godfrey and their family last Sunday afternoon was nothing short of transformative. I feel like more white people would go to church if it featured the conviction and sheer melody present in the basement of Fredericksburg Baptist Church each weekend.
Faith is everything to the Abels, and I knew that in order to tell their story—which began at a Tanzanian refugee camp and recently reached the state soccer tournament—I needed to witness them worship. Here's the piece that came from it.