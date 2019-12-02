With the bar set higher, the Colonial Forge gymnastics team is shooting for its first team appearance at the state meet in four seasons.
With high skill level and a wealth of talent on the uneven bars, the Eagles are in excellent position to dethrone Battlefield High School as the top team in the Region 6B meet that Colonial Forge is hosting in February. The Eagles and Bobcats may square off earlier in the season at the Flip for a Care (Dec. 14) and Aloha (Jan. 18) invitationals, both at Patriot High School.
“It’s always an opportunity to compete against a great team like that,” said junior Breana Spain, who qualified for state in three events and all-around last season, placing seventh on vault. “However, I don’t think hosting our regional meet will give us an advantage.
“We have good girls; they have good girls and at the end of the day, we’ll leave our hearts on the floor and it will be up to the judges to decide.”
Only the regional champion will qualify for the team portion of the state meet being held at Patriot (Feb. 21–22). Last year, Battlefield used its scoring advantage in the other two events to advance to the next level.
“I think we’re all willing to work hard this year and I think we’re pretty motivated,” said senior Lizzie Cole, one of several candidates for this year’s team captain, according to co-head coach Maci Winebarger. “We have the same girls we usually have, but I think we have more freshmen and more skills.”
In her second season, Winebarger recruited former Stafford High gymnast Brynne Reeves to serve as co-head coach.
“I was a little taken aback that she would offer it to me,” said Reeves, who ran track and field at the University of Mary Washington where she graduated last May. “But she and I have been pretty good friends and I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, just have to make sure it works in my schedule through [club team] Paragon gymnastics.’ “
“Coach Brynne really helps us out with rules and regulations with the technical stuff and perfecting our skill,” said sophomore Sophie Sterling, who will be joining Spain, Cole, Kourtnie White and freshmen Graceemae Murray and Lacey Wilson as bar candidates. All six will be allowed to compete in quad meets or smaller, while only four will be entered in invitationals or district, regional and state competitions with the top three scores counting.
While a normal bars routine lasts 20 seconds or less, many teams find it difficult fielding three gymnasts due to the event’s physical requirement.
“Bars is really strenuous. You have to have the core and upper-body muscles to work certain skills together,” Winebarger said. “Even though you can have a lower stat round [level of difficulty], if you can do a clean routine, you can score decently.”
And having Spain aboard is like having another coach, according to Winebarger.
“I hope that if any of my teammates have questions or need help with anything that they are comfortable enough to ask and I will try my absolute best to help them,” Spain said, noting the importance of the assistance she received when she was a freshman and sophomore.
With 11 gymnasts on the team, Winebarger hopes to have adequate depth to overcome injuries or private-club commitments. Six of her Paragon gymnasts plan to compete in the Flip for a Cure meet at Patriot in the morning, then drive to Williamsburg for a club meet the same day. Colonial Forge’s Winterfest Invitational returns after a year’s absence on Jan. 11.
“I definitely have a goal for the girls to be more cohesive as a team,” Winebarger said. “I thought last year a lot of it was individualized, which isn’t bad at times. But when you go to a team competition, you want to compete as a team, not just for yourself.”
