FROM CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT
A local woman died in an overnight house fire in Fauquier County and authorities are still searching for a male who resided in the house.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshall’s Office are conducting a joint investigation into the fatal blaze, according to a news release. E-911 received a call from a resident of Dullins Ford Road just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, advising that that their neighbor’s house was on fire.
Fire units and law enforcement arrived a short time later to find a single-family home fully involved with some structural collapse, the release said.
It was determined the home was occupied by a man and a woman who were presumed at home and could not be located. The location, in the 8100 block of Dullins Ford Road, is in the Orlean area of the county, about five miles northeast of Amissville.
Investigators discovered the body of a woman inside the house early Thursday. The search for the male occupant was continuing.
The cause of the fire is under active investigation.
The woman’s identity is being withheld pending a forensic examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas.
