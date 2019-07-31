Israel approves West Bank homes
for palestinians
JERUSALEM—The Israeli Cabinet unanimously approved a proposal to build over 700 housing units for Palestinians in addition to 6,000 Israeli settlement housing units in the West Bank.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government advanced the proposal late on Tuesday, according to an Israeli official.
A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas responded to the development by saying that the Palestinians don’t need Israeli permits to build on land that Israel occupied.
The approval appeared timed to coincide with a visit in Jordan by Jared Kushner, the White House’s chief Mideast envoy. The Trump administration is calling for a $50 billion economic support plan for the Palestinians.
Death toll rises in prison clash
RIO DE JANEIRO—Four inmates involved in deadly clash between prison gangs have died of asphyxiation while being transferred to a safer lockup, authorities said Wednesday, as families of victims began to bury their relatives.
The Altamira prison inmates were among 46 being sent to other prisons, including stricter federal ones. Fifty-eight inmates were killed by a rival gang in a grisly prison riot.
Jailed U.S. teens
have lawyers now
ROME—Both U.S. teens jailed in Rome in the fatal stabbing of an Italian police officer now have private lawyers and family members in Italy.
Ethan Elder, father of Finnegan Lee Elder, arrived at Rome’s airport Wednesday on a flight from California.
Investigators contend that his 19-year-old son stabbed Carabinieri Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega 11 times with a military-style attack knife early Friday near the hotel where he was staying with his friend.