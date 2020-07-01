Retired pope’s brother dies at 96

BERLIN—The Rev. Georg Ratzinger, the older brother of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI who earned renown in his own right as a director of an acclaimed German boys’ choir, has died. He was 96.

The Regensburg diocese in Bavaria, where Ratzinger lived, said that he died Wednesday. His death came just over a week after Benedict made a four-day visit to Regensburg to be with him.

Ratzinger’s only close living relative is Benedict. His sister Maria, died in 1991.

There was no immediate word on funeral arrangements.

—The Associated Press

