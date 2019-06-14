A stately red oak tree in Stafford—estimated to be 382 years old—was brought down during a late-afternoon storm on Thursday.
“This is the largest oak tree we've had in Virginia so far this year,” said Bill Kelley, president and owner of Tree Times Tree Service and Stump Grinding of Stafford.
Kelley and his crew of nine tree removal specialists were called in Friday morning to clear the tree and the field of debris left behind at the property, located in the 2200 block of Courthouse Road. High winds took the tree down.
Not only was the tree old, it was enormous.
The tree had a 96–inch diameter and measured 22½ feet around. Kelley estimates the tree was standing tall at approximately 80 feet, and had a 110–foot–wide canopy before it came down in Thursday’s storm.
“This species of tree puts it about 382 years old, that’s what the phone app shows that allows us to judge how large and how old the trees actually are," Kelley said. “Red Oak is very common in this area, however, to find one this old is very unusual.”
The tree came down in a sudden storm about 5 p.m., shortly after homeowner Angie Flowers had returned home from work. Just moments before the tree fell, Flowers checked the weather radar and saw a red mass quickly approaching the area. Soon after, the storm and excessively high winds made a direct hit on the family's property.
“I heard a snap and the whole house vibrated,” said Flowers. “I looked over at the corner and I'm thinking 'I'm going to see a tree branch fall,' and I found this."
Flowers’ husband Chris received the initial damage report from his wife as he was driving home.
“She calls me and says a tree went down and I'm thinking it can't be the big one—she's exaggerating. I come around the corner and this is what I see,” he said.
The tree fell away from the home, coming to rest on the family’s nearby storage shed, filled with dirt bikes, tools, bicycles, radio-controlled vehicles, and other belongings. Most of those items were either heavily damaged or completely destroyed.
No one was injured during the mishap.
The tree had been part of the Flowers’ family for many years. When the family cleared the lot for their new home 25 years ago, they left the ancient oak and cleared away the others.
“We left it because hey, it's a cool tree, it's old,” said Chris Flowers. “I just knew after so much time, something was going to happen, I just didn't think it was going to snap like that.”
Most of the tree’s countless limbs and branches will be ground up by Kelley and his crew for a nearby homeowner to use as organic mulch for erosion control. The rest of the tree is destined for a local vendor who will sell it as firewood.
“Somebody will get this entire tree and use it,” said Kelley.
Well, not the entire tree.
Chris Flowers has plans for the base of the old red oak, which he plans to leave right where it stood since Virginia was a colony.
“I think I'm going to cut it straight across and either fill it with cement and make a fire pit out of it, or something,” he said.
Flowers enjoys the nostalgia and the history surrounding the old tree.
“There were 75,000 troops that came right off the creek right here, right down this road, and they walked right by this tree every day,” Flowers said. “This tree could tell a ton of stories."