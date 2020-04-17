Have fears over the coronavirus pandemic left you stressed and confused? Are you worried about paying rent or feeding your family? Do you just need someone to talk to?
The Salvation Army USA launched a nationwide support hotline for people to get emotional and spiritual help from pastors and emotional-care personnel.
This is just one of the additional measures the social services organization has taken to help “meet the overwhelming need caused by COVID-19,” the organization said.
Among the services: food security, shelter, virtual worship and virtual children’s programs.
To reach someone to speak to, call 1-844-458-HOPE (4673). The phone is staffed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Counselors will be available for English and Spanish speaking callers. People can leave a message after hours.
