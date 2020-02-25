Brunswick launches NEW Stew Tour
Recently, the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors launched the Brunswick Stew Tour, an initiative that highlights Virginia’s world-famous Brunswick Stew and showcases local businesses in Brunswick County.
The self-guided tour highlights the area’s stew from various perspectives. Travelers will be invited to enjoy a bowl of stew in historic downtown Lawrenceville, consume a drink called the “Stew Master” on Lake Gaston, take home a quart of heart-healthy stew in Alberta, learn about stew history at the Brunswick Byways Visitor Center, or even take the tour from the sky in Gasburg.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Brunswick County to tell their Brunswick stew story through unique experiences around the county,” said Sandra Tanner, destination development specialist for Virginia Tourism Cooperation.
In 1988, the Virginia General Assembly proclaimed Brunswick County as the originator of Brunswick Stew. The origin of this dish can be traced to 1828.Each year on the second Saturday of October, crews would gather from miles around to stir up their own version of Brunswick Stew. Men known as stewmasters tend huge cauldrons, stirring the contents with boat oars, cooking up hundreds of quarts to be judged.
For more information, visit brunswickco.com/brunswickstewtour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.