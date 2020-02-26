“CALL OF THE WILD” (PG) 2.75 STARS
Though it takes a while to get used to the exaggerated facial expressions of the computer-generated sled dog Buck, the compelling story and beautiful visuals bring the Jack London story to life in enjoyable fashion.
It helps that Harrison Ford plays the troubled and grizzled loner who eventually bonds with Buck in a way that makes the movie.
His ability to sell those moments with Buck no small feat—the animated dog was added after the scenes were filmed.
Ford, playing John Thonrton, makes it seem effortless as he and Buck eventually get away from the prospecting town he’s been stuck in while he drinks himself senseless to forget the loss of his young son to illness.
When they get into the Yukon, the wildlife and the beautiful backdrops of salmon-filled streams, mountains and snow-covered tundra they pass through are striking.
Ditto for the snowy settings earlier in the movie where a stolen Buck is sold to join a sled team that hauls the mail.
The CGI at times makes the dogs and other creatures they encounter somewhat unnatural by allowing them to act more human than is really possible.
But in a way, it works. This movie is targeting young viewers, and they will likely feel a connection to the animals.
On the other hand, there are a handful of moments that will scare and upset very young viewers. Buck gets knocked out after being hit in the head with a club, fights and seems for a bit to be killed by a dog.
And there are fights that Thornton gets into with an evil prospector (Dan Stevens) that could be tough for youngsters to watch, and moments when both Buck and a member of the mail team get trapped under layers of ice and seem on the edge of death.
It’s enough that parents might want to think a bit before bringing a 5-year-old to the film.
Thankfully, the film explores the moving call of the wild that Buck is drawn to, and plenty of funny situations as well.
At the heart of it all is the moving connection that Buck and Thornton develop as they both work through problems and fears from their past.
It’s more than enough to overcome the CGI concerns which most will forget once the film gets going.
Rated PG for some violence, peril, thematic elements and mild language. 105 min. [PV]
“IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE” (PG-13) 2 STARS
If you’re a fan of these pranksters who make each other do embarrassing things while hidden cameras roll, a la “Candid Camera,” this “movie” may be for you.
If not, you might well wonder what all the fuss is about.
The best thing about these guys from Staten Island who have a television series on truTV is that the pranks don’t get anyone hurt, aren’t especially vulgar, and don’t subject unsuspecting “civilians” to any real jeopardy.
Instead, the improvisational comedians do things like make each other ride down the highway on a horse wearing the costume of a Roman soldier, apply for a job with the Atlanta Hawks they clearly aren’t qualified for and read eulogies to people who clearly find them inappropriate.
It’s all wrapped in a memory of a visit to a Paula Abdul concert that went wrong in their youth, and a party the singer is having that the guys take a road trip to.
Rated PG-13 for suggestive content, language, some drug references and brief nudity. 93 min. [RF]
“BRAHMS: THE BOY II” (PG-13) 1 STAR
Though this would-be horror movie tries to make what looks like a ventriloquist dummy terrifying, the really scary thing here is how badly the film fails.
Might horrific Tupperware be next? Or a haunted tricycle or maybe even a possessed Happy Meal?
The tale begins with a mother and son being attacked by an intruder during a break-in. It’s just an excuse to move the family to a house in the British countryside, and it drags on forever.
The scariest thing the creepy-looking doll does is turn its head now and then, coordinate his outfits with the increasingly possessed son and occasionally move its eyes.
The doll is supposedly behind deaths, injuries and more, but you never see the creepy doll doing any of it.
Instead, you feel sorry for Katie Holmes.
The actors do what they can, but no one could succeed in this mess.
And though it seems like the issue of the possessed doll gets resolved, there’s a moment tacked on at the end that leaves room for a sequel.
And that’s the really scary thing. This dumb and dull series just needs to end.
Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, disturbing images and thematic elements. 86 min. [PV, RF]
