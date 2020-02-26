Today’s Birthdays
Actress Joanne Woodward is 90.
Actress Barbara Babcock is 83.
Actor Howard Hesseman is 80.
Actress Debra Monk is 71.
Rock singer–musician Neal Schon (Journey) is 66.
Actor Timothy Spall is 63.
Country singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant) is 60.
Actor Adam Baldwin is 58.
Actor Grant Show is 58.
Actor Noah Emmerich is 55.
Actor Donal Logue is 54.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Chilli (TLC) is 49.
Country–rock musician Shonna Tucker is 42.
Actor Brandon Beemer is 40.
Rock musician Cyrus Bolooki (New Found Glory) is 40.
Singer Josh Groban is 39.
Banjoist Noam Pikelny is 39.
Actress Kate Mara is 37.
Actress Lindsey Morgan is 30.
