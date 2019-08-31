CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Creative Writing course, Rappahannock Institute for Lifelong Learning at Rappahannock Community College’s Warsaw campus, Tuesday and Sept. 10, 17 and 24, 1–3 p.m. Author Sarah Collins Honenberger will cover reading selections from today’s successful authors, writing exercises and critiqued selections of your “manuscript-in-progress.” Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $40, is required. Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824; or minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Human Trafficking Community Awareness Event and Resource Fair, Massaponax High School, Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. In collaboration with Central Virginia Justice Initiative. Recommended for parents and children in seventh grade or higher. Sponsored by Spotsylvania County Schools.
- Legislative Forum, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Discuss topics that affect people with disabilities and their families with candidates for the Virginia General Assembly, the chairmen of local board of supervisors and the mayor of Fredericksburg. The dRC has invited candidates who are running for office in districts that encompass Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Topics include long-term care waivers, waiting lists, transportation, employment and accessible housing. Individuals are needed to come and tell their stories about how these issues affect their life. Contact Kim Lett at klett@cildrc.org to speak. Register at drcforum.eventbrite.com.
- Lunch & Learn: Ask a Dietitian, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 25 Chalice Circle, Thursday, noon-1 p.m. Get practical answers about the role of nutrition in preventing disease, managing chronic conditions, improving fitness and enhancing your overall well-being. Bring a bag lunch and your questions about your personal health challenges.
- Genealogical Search Strategies with Julie Bushong, Culpeper County Library, Study Room #2, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Thursday, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. A look at some of the original record groups to consult when attempting to find the elusive ancestor. Class is limited to two students. Call early to register at 540/825-8691.
- Brown-Bag-Breakfast Seminars, Culpeper County Library, Large Meeting Room, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Thursday, 8–9:30 a.m. Discussions will include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture, and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Bring your brown-bag breakfast and hunger for business savvy topics. Presented by the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center. David Reardon at 540/727-0638; or dreardon@lfsbdc.org.
- Chronic Disease Self-Management Program, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., begins Friday, 9-11 a.m. Six weekly two-hour sessions led by trained volunteers are offered at no cost and address common conditions of any chronic disease. Topics include dealing with depression, communication skills, healthy eating, pain and fatigue management, preventing falls, physical activity and dealing with difficult emotions. To register, contact Kim Lett atklett@cildrc.org; or Tennie Gratz at tgratz@cildrc.org.
- Raise the Hood 4 Women & show off your parts car show, Rankins True Value, 11475 Ridge Road, King George, Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Car show, awards, music, raffles and merchandise. Registration $15 Forms and information available at raisethehood4women.com. To donate, mail a check payable to “Harrum, LLC” with notation “Car Show” to Harrum, LLC, 7372 Columbia Drive, King George, VA 22485. All proceeds benefit the National Race to End Women’s Cancer and the Foundation for Women’s Cancer. Rain date Sept. 8. 228/323-3362; ovarynforced@gmail.com.
- Fight Climate Change With Your Fork, Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn how nutritional choices can have an impact on global warming. Meeting opens with a plant-based potluck. Bring your own plate and utensils. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.Civil War Kids Camp, First Day at Chancellorsville, Route 3 West, Saturday, 8:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Boys and girls ages 7 to 14 learn about military and civilian life during the Civil War. Enlist as a soldier, take interactive walking tour, hear stories about soldiers’ lives on the battlefield, play period games, make crafts and learn about period food and family life. $45. Registration deadline is Friday. Limited to 50 kids. Sponsored by the Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania and Spotsylvania County. 540/785-2168; visitspotsy.com/kids-camp.
- BBQ Chicken Dinner, Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, Spotsylvania, Saturday, 4-7 p.m. Adults $10, children under age 10 are $5. Eat in or carry out. 540/840-9982.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- “Everything you wanted to know about campaign finance,” Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, Saturday, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Seurat Sunday, Caledon State Park, 16617 Caledon Road, King George, Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free plein air painting and photography event. In partnership with Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts. Registration required by Friday. 540/663-3861.
- Family 3D and Target Archery Shoot, Manahoac Bowmen Archery Club, Izaak Walton League of America, 12400 Herndon Road, Spotsylvania, Sept. 8, 9 a.m.-noon. Wooded trail with 25 target stations. $12 for ages 12 to adult, $5 for 8-11, under 8 free with paying adult. manahoacbowmen.com.
- Renwick Courthouse Lecture Series, 815 Princess Anne St., courtroom, second floor, Sept. 8, 2–4 p.m. Richard Guy Wilson examines the Courthouse in the context of James Renwick Jr.’s career and legacy. Free. hffi.org.
- Senior citizen bingo, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-noon. Bingo for seniors 55 and older. Everyone who plays brings a gift bag with an inexpensive prize in it. Anyone wishing to join the group for lunch at a local restaurant afterward is welcome. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
- “Introduction to Computers,” RCC’s Warsaw campus, Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2:30–4:30 p.m. Lead by Martin Bailey, course includes an overview of Windows 7, Windows 10 and Microsoft Office Suite. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required. For more information or to register, call Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824.
- VHDA-Homebuyer workshop, BB&T, 3600 Plank Road, Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Register at vhda.com. Contact Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943 x226.
- Healthy Living for your Brain & Body: Tips from the latest research, Cardinal Institute for Health Careers, 150 Riverside Parkway, Suite 211, Stafford, Sept. 10, 1–2:30 p.m. Register by calling 540/228-1502; or lmyers@alz.org.
- NRA Firearms Basic Class, Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, Sept. 10, 5–9 p.m. Open to everyone; upon completion of this course, students will have met all of the Virginia State requirements to apply for their Conceal Carry Permit. An application will be provided after the course, with a certificate of completion. Cost is $75 or free to all members of the American Legion Post 320 family. Sign up by calling John Kirkpatrick at 540/246-2190.
- Suicide Prevention Conference, Germanna Community College- Daniel Technology Center, 18121 Technology Drive, Culpeper, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Registration starts at 9:45 a.m. Screening of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” panel discussion and resource tables. Lunch provided upon preregistration. Free; sponsored by Germanna Community College, Rappahanock-Rapidan Community Services Board, and Healthy Culpeper. For registration, contact Kaitlyn Nickson at 540/321-8751; or knickson@rrcsb.org.
- Master Gardener Course, Stafford County Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, Rowser Building, 1739 Jefferson Davis Highway, Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting Sept. 10, 9 a.m.–noon. Ten-week course is open to the public and will include 50-hour requisite training for Volunteer Extension Master Gardener designation and intensive instruction in proper horticulture practices. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 23 or class is full. Cost is $225. To register, call 540/658-8000, ext. 1056, or email Lisa Ellis at lisae22@vt.edu.
- Harlem Renaissance Comes to Tappahannock, L.I.F.E. School of Art, Tappahannock, Sept. 10, 12, 17 and 19, 4–6 p.m. Explore the iconic art, music and writings associated with the African-American cultural movement stemming from the Great Migration in the early 1920s to 1949. Advance registration and payment of $55, which includes supplies, is required to take this course. For more information or to register, contact Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824; or minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, Sumerduck Post Office, 5338 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Sept. 11, 6 p.m. Hosted by the Sumerduck Ruritan Club. Parking is available at the club. Limited handicap parking at the Post Office. 540/445-1714; or fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
- Bi-annual Book Sale, Friends of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 150, Sept. 13-17. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m., for members of the Friends of the Library only; customers can join at the door. Saturday and Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., all items half price. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., all items $1 per bag.
- Square dance drop-in sessions, The Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove, Sept. 13, 7:30–9:30 p.m. For beginners. No dancing skills or special clothes required. Free. 703/298-6254; sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home.
- Blues & BBQ Concert, Wilderness Community Church, 10501 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, Sept. 14, 2-6 p.m. Features Bruce Middle, Dave Nichols, Dear John Blues Band, Jim Canty & Friends and Harry Wilson’s Band. A $10 per person donation is appreciated. Proceeds benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2019. 540/228-1502.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Sept. 14, 8–11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Sept. 14, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Greater Fredericksburg Out of the Darkness Community Walk, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Sept. 14, noon. Supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Visit afsp.org/fredericksburg to sign up for free.
- Celebration of Love: Recognizing Achievements and Great Success, Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Sept. 15, 2–4:30 p.m. Organizations, vendors, door prizes, refreshments. Sponsored by Empowered Women Outreach. Coordinated by Bertina Davis Brown.
MEETINGS
- Fredericksburg AARP Chapter 3396, Chancellor’s Village, 12100 Chancellor’s Village Lane, Tuesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Presentation by Carol Downs, AARP Virginia State President. New members welcome. aarp3396.org
- Lake of the Woods Democratic Club, LOW Community Center, Classroom 2, Sept. 11, 1:30 p.m. Retired Fredericksburg physician Jay Brock will speak on the topic “Single-Payer Medicare for All? Liberal? Conservative? Actually It’s Both.” Everyone is welcome, without regard to political affiliation. lowdemocrats.org.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg needs volunteers to serve as adult mentors to children. 540/371-7444.
- Birthright of Fredericksburg, a pro-life crisis pregnancy center, needs volunteers as client advocate, receptionist, fundraiser, newsletter contributor. Training provided. 540/898-8558; birthrightfred@gmail.com.
- Bowling Green Volunteer Rescue Squad needs volunteers. Training provided. 804/633-9831.
- Boys & Girls Club, 200 Gunnery Road, needs volunteers to help youths ages 5–17 with homework, computer skills, arts and crafts, music and sports. 540/368-9531.
- Bragg Hill Family Life Center needs volunteers for after-school program Mondays and Wednesdays, 3–5 p.m. No special skills required. Also for adult craft classes, sorting books and receptionist on Mondays and Fridays. 540/371-3662.
- Capital Caring, Fredericksburg location, is looking for volunteers to provide companionship, respite for caregivers, music and art activities, transportation of patients’ pets for care, special event planning, veterans to honor veteran patients, administrative help and more. Professional training provided. For information, contact Lori Lerner at 540/735-0978 or llerner@capitalcaring.org.
- Cuidado Casero Home Health Services is seeking volunteers to extend a loving hand to a family in need during their difficult time. 540/898-2999 or stop by the office at 4815 Carr Drive, Suite 4815, Spotsylvania.
- Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Pkwy., King George, needs volunteers to assist museum staff with visitors at the museum. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and volunteers are needed to fill time slots Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Sunday. 540/663-3680.
- Enroll Virginia, a nonprofit and nonpartisan group that assists individuals and small businesses obtain health insurance and to qualify for applicable tax subsidies and to comply with the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, is looking for volunteers. Call Tanya Stephens at 540/741-1081 to set up an interview.
- Fredericksburg Area Food Bank needs volunteers to sort, inspect and shelve products. Training provided. All help appreciated, even if you just have an hour. cbrooks@feedingamerica.org; 540/371-7666.
- Fredericksburg Department of Social Services Resource Families needs foster/adoptive families. Free training. 540/372-1032, ext. 241.
- Fredericksburg Football Club’s Recreation Program is looking for volunteer soccer coaches. Contact Recreation Director Adrian Batchelor at recreationdirector@fredericksburgfc.org for more details.
- The George Washington Foundation, 1201 Washington Ave., seeks volunteers at Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm for tour interpretation, living history, special events, Museum Theater, costume sewing, gardens, grounds and artifact processing. Volunteers are also needed for the Fourth of July celebration. 540/370-0732 ext.22
- Goodskills Literacy Corps, an agency that provides free tutoring for adults, is in need of volunteer tutors. No experience necessary. 540/371-3070, ext. 259.
- Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity has many volunteer opportunities, no skills required. 540/891-4401 ext. 2019 or 2015; volunteer@fredhab.org; Web site: fredhab.org.
- Hazelwild Farm Educational Foundation needs volunteers for its therapeutic horseback riding program. 540/891-7101.
- Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to provide telephone reassurance with a daily or near-daily basis to make sure homebound elderly and/or disabled people are happy, healthy and safe. Virginia Insurance Counseling Assistance Program (VICAP) Volunteers are also needed to offer free, unbiased individualized counseling, community outreach and public education about Medicare and other related health insurance topics. Training is provided. Insurance agents are not eligible to be VICAP Counselors. Other volunteer opportunities are available. Office hours are Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 540/371-3375; hr@healthygenerations.org; or healthygenerations.org/job-openings.
- Hope Center, an agency that assists people with food and clothing, has volunteer opportunities available. staffordhopecenter.org.
- Mary Washington Hospice needs caring and sensitive volunteers to fill various opportunities, including patient and family care, facility, bereavement, vigil, pet therapy, massage therapy, Reiki, aroma therapy, musical volunteer, administration, ambassador volunteers and teen volunteers. Free comprehensive training offered. Contact CVA Volunteer Coordinator Raquel Woodard at 540/741-3598.
- Mary Washington House Museum Gift Shop needs volunteers with an outgoing personality willing to interact with customers, describe gifts offered, use point of sale register system and keep shop neat and tidy. Shifts are Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. 540/373-5630.
- Medi Home Hospice needs caring and compassionate volunteers who can spare one to four hours per week visiting patients in their homes or facilities. Opportunities available for everyone from musicians to pet therapy animals. Free comprehensive training provided. 540/361-7696.
- Museum of Culpeper History is looking for individuals to volunteer several hours a week as a greeter or guide. Training will be provided. For information call Gloria Copper at 540/825-1749.
- Orange County Humane Society needs volunteers to help with adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. one Saturday or Sunday a month at PetSmart in Central Park. Volunteers set up crates, walk dogs and help fill out adoption paperwork. Linda, 540/972-7554 or Jim, 540/834-6246.
- Rappahannock Area Office on Youth. Court Ordered Opportunities Program needs volunteers to help at-risk youths and families obtain court-ordered services. 540/847-1911; billie@officeonyouth.org.
- Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault has opportunities for fundraising, clerical work, community education, victim advocacy and creative projects. 540/371-1666.
- Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence needs volunteers to provide various services for victims of domestic violence. 540/373-9372.
- Rappahannock Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused, neglected and abandoned children in the court system needs volunteers. Training provided. 540/710-6199.
- Rappahannock Goodwill Industries’ GoodSkills Literacy Corps needs tutors to help adults with reading and writing. Training provided. 540/371-3070, ext. 259; americorps@ fredgoodwill.org.
- Rappahannock United Way needs volunteers to match to local nonprofit agencies; one-time volunteer project or long-term opportunities; rappahannockunitedway.org; info@rappahannockunitedway.org. 540-373-0041 ext. 314.
- Senior Visitors Program needs volunteers to visit one hour a week with a home-bound senior citizen. 540/371-2704 or mhafsv@mhafred.org.
- Spotsylvania American Legion Auxilliary Unit 320 is looking for volunteers age 14 and older to assist with various activities in support of military members, veterans and their families. post320@gmail.com; 540/548-8069.
- Stafford SPCA is looking for volunteers to help with dog and cat care. Day, evening and weekend shifts available. Visit staffordspca.org and click on the “Get Involved” tab.
- Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford, holds First Saturday Shoreline Cleanup, monthly, at 10 a.m. Supplies provided. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
