CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Bird walk, Beaverdam Park, 8687 Roaring Springs Road, Gloucester Court House, Monday, 9 a.m. Among the many possible sightings are osprey, herons, swallows, belted kingfishers, warblers, woodpeckers and bald eagles. Several pairs of loaner binoculars will be available. Sponsored by Northern Neck Audubon Society. For cancellations and additional information visit northernneckaudubon.org.
- Gluten-Free Living: Entertaining, RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, Monday, 1-4 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- City of Fredericksburg Golf Tournament, Lee’s Hill Golf Club, 10200 Old Dominion Parkway, Monday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration is $75 per player or $300 per team of four. Mulligan Packages will be available for purchase on the day of the tournament. Proceeds benefit Rappahannock United Way.
- Adverse Childhood Experiences training, Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Dr., Wednesday, noon-4 p.m. Learn more about the effects of ACEs and the ways to build resilience in the community. Free. For more information or to register or request this training for your organization, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100; or jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register online at bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
- Seminar: “Selling to the Commonwealth,” 803 S. Main St., Culpeper, Wednesday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Presented by Courtney Mustin. Free. After the presentation, attendees who wish to become certified to conduct business with the Commonwealth will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with Mustin. The hour long one-on-one sessions are filled on a first come, first served basis. Registration is required as seating is limited. 540/727-0638; dreardon@lfcc.edu; lfsbdc.org.
- Food as Medicine, Stafford Hospital, Conference Rooms 5 and 6, 101 Hospital Center Blvd., Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m. Nutrition professionals present the health benefits of a plant-focused diet. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Melting the GAP Fundraising Event, MooThru LKA, 200 Boardwalk Way, Mineral, Thursday, 2-8 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from your bill supports DREAMS4U in raising scholarship funds for students in financial need in Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania counties. Show flyer at dreams4u.org/dreams4u-events to the server for credit. Individual donations will also be accepted, and prize drawings will be done at 7 p.m. Winners will be posted on the website.
- ”Retreat of the Flags,” Stafford County Courthouse and Administration Building, Friday, 4:30 p.m. Sponsored by the North Stafford Rotary Club.
- Interactive workshop: “Keys to Entrepreneurship,” Orange County Airport, 11275 Aviation Way, Friday, 10 a.m.-noon. Free, tax deductible donation accepted. Sponsored by SCORE and Imani Works. 540/222-7992; donald.jennings@scorevolunteer.org.
- Fredericksburg Concert Band: “The American Dream,” Hurkamp Park, William and Prince Edward streets, Saturday, 7 p.m. Free. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events. Bring chairs or blankets and a picnic dinner. Rain date June 26. fredericksburgconcertband.org.
- Kids Fishing Derby, Hunting Run Reservoir, Saturday. For kids ages 4 to 14. Free. Participants supply their own equipment and bait. Deadline to register is June 7 or until full; space is limited to 50 participants. 540/507-7529; spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
- Paleography sessions, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m. Katie Derby shares great tips and tricks for reading and interpreting ancient handwriting for genealogy research.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more.
- Farmers Market of Tappahannock, Cross and Prince streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. tappahannockmarket.com.
- Lignum Ruritan Shrimp Dinner, 20489 Gibson Road, Lignum, Saturday, 5-7 p.m. All you can eat. $20 adults, $10 children, children 6 and younger eat free. Supports community programs. 540/718-5130; 540/825-2157.
- Civil War Medical History at Ellwood, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and June 16, 1 a.m.-3 p.m. Living history demonstrations and walking tours. Ellwood Manor open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.
- Soups, Salad and Croutons, RCC Glenns Campus Culinary Lab, June 17, 1-4 p.m. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Introduction to Computers, L.E. Smoot Library, 9533 Kings Highway, King George, June 17-21, 2-4 p.m. Designed for those not confident in using technology. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Small Business Administration/ Small Business Development Center presentations, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, June 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. SBA programs overview, 10 Steps to Start your Business and Using Lender Match. Bring a laptop or smartphone. cclva.org.
- City Council Town Hall, James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave., June 18, 7 p.m. Topics include update on “2036 Vision Statement, Desired Future States,” City’s two-year progress on 35 priorities, Council’s updated set of 34 priorities for the next two years. The Council Vision and Priorities 2017-2020 are available at fredericksburgva.gov/1268/Council-Priorities-2017-2020. Contact the City Manager’s office with questions at 540/372-1010; or visit Fredericksburgva.gov.
- Community launch fundraiser, Libertas Manor, 405 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, June 18, 6-8 p.m. Community discounts, food truck, entertainment, raffle and give-aways. Sponsored by Single Mothers United.
- Robert Russa Moton: The Life and Legacy of America’s Forgotten Civil Rights Leader, Holly Knoll, Gloucester, June 19 and 26, 1-3 p.m. With Brian McGovern. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required to take this course. rappahannock.edu/rill.
- Film premier: “Beneath the Scar: A Story of Resilience,” Paragon Village 12, 50 Towne Centre Blvd., June 19, 7 and 8:30 p.m. $17.50. Funds raised will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg. After-premier celebration at Park Lane Tavern, 8:45-midnight. Sponsorships, tickets and autographed copies of the book available at deuntaydiggs.com.
- In-Person Virginia Voter Registration Training, Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge, June 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Training is mandatory for any organization or person that requests 25 or more voter registration forms from the Virginia Department of Elections or the local Office of Elections. Free. This training will be good for July 2019 through June 2020 voter registration activities. Attendees must register using Eventbrite by Saturday. eventbrite.com/e/in-person-third-party-voter-registration-training-and-restoration-of-rights-overview-registration-61673832092.
MEETINGS
- King George Garden Club Tour, Monday, 6:30 p.m. Bonita Russell garden tour. Water provided. For details and location contact Linda Kline at 540/775-9688.
- The Fredericksburg Regional Genealogy Society, Salem Church Library, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Elizabeth Ernst, catalog librarian, DAR will speak on “Names and Their Use in Genealogical Research.”
- Spotsy Dog Park, Salem Church Library Rooms 3 and 4, Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. Discussions include excavation by Jim Snelson, owner of Earth Crafters Inc.; this donation marks the beginning of construction. Funds are urgently needed for fence construction and can be made on the facebook page; at spotsydogpark.org; or to Box 42236, Fredericksburg, VA 22404. Donations are tax deductible. For information regarding donations and sponsorship call Bob Biscoe at 540/907-9609.