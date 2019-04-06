CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Great Lives Lecture Series: POW Wives, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Heath Hardage Lee. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
- Spirit Night, Chick-fil-A in Culpeper, Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. Windmore’s Piedmont Community Band will receive 20 percent of the sales when you specifically mention the band. Funds will help purchase music, stands, instruments and other equipment.
- “Mysterium Hunanum Studies: Madness,” University of Mary Washington’s Trinkle Hall, Room 201, Tuesday, 3:30-4:45 p.m. Psychographics: Graphic Memoirs and Psychiatric Disability by Elizabeth Donaldson. Continuing series explores a variety of ways of representing and understanding madness. Sponsored by the University’s Department of Classics, Philosophy and Religious Studies. Open to the public.
- Author talk and book signing: Sean Gates, Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Parkway, King George, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Gates presents “A Dark and Lonely Road.” Books available for purchase on-site for $16. Free admission.
- “Arranging from the Spring Garden,” RCC’s Warsaw campus, Tuesday, 1-3 p.m. Instructor Laura Anne Brooks demonstrates Japanese Ikebana and English floral design. Participants should plan to bring a garden urn, liner, flower clippers, Kenzan or needle-point holder, and favorite flowering bulbs and spring foliage. Flat containers and other materials will be provided. Advance registration with a tuition payment of $45 is required to take this course. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Open House, FPI Preschool, 810 Princess Anne St., Wednesday, 1-2 p.m. Offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a play-based learning environment. For more information visit fpionline.org; call 540/509-1374; or email membership@fpionline.org.
- Yard sale, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road. Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m.-noon. Proceeds from the sale support charitable community donations and scholarship programs. rapidandistrictruritan.com/counties-served-by-the-rapidan-district/spotsylvania-county-ruritan-clubs.
- Tintoretto lecture, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Friday, 7 p.m. Presented by Dr. Marjorie Och to coincide with the National Gallery of Art exhibit, Tintoretto: Artist of Renaissance Venice. Social gathering at 6:30 p.m. Free. Donations accepted. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg-Este Association. 540/903-3186; Fred-Este.org.
- Twilight Run, Dominion Raceway, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Thornburg, Friday. Youth fun run at 5 p.m.; 5K at 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Spotsylvania Education Foundation to raise funds to support grants in the classroom for teachers. racetimingunlimited.org/R/DR/Info.aspx.
- 18th annual Larry Turner Celebration of Poetry, Salem Church Library, Meeting Room A, 2607 Salem Church Road, Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Open mic, poetry slam, reading, workshop, meet the author. Featured poet is Carolyn Kreiter–Foronda, Virginia Poet Laureate Emerita. Free. All are welcome. Sponsored by Riverside Writers. riversidewriters.com.
- Fredericksburg Concert Band, James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave., Saturday, 7 p.m. “Reflections: Celebrating 20 Years of Making Music.” A reception and meet and greet follows. $7. Sponsored by a grant from the Fredericksburg Arts Commission. fredericksburgconcertband.org.
- Walk with the Blind, City Dock, 200 Sophia St., Saturday, 10 a.m. Follows Caroline Street to the Fredericksburg Branch Library and returns to City Dock. Fundraiser for the Fredericksburg Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. 540/899-7747.
- NAACP Spring Tea, Riverside Center of the Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. “Harlem Renaissance Experience.” Features a live band, great food, great art, and poetry; wear 1920s-period clothing to participate in the costume contests. Tickets are $25 for children ages 5 to 12, and $50 for those 13 years old and older. No children under 5 years old, please. Sponsorships are available. Tickets and sponsorships may be purchased at staffordnaacp.org. Sales end April 10.
- UMW Catholic Campus Ministry Dinner and Auction Gala, University Center Ball Room, Saturday, 6:30-10 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and available at umwcatholic.org/gala. Proceeds help fund programming, scholarships, service trips and retreats for its student community.
- Adult Easter Egg Hunt, Coyote Hole Ciderworks, 225 Oak Grove Drive, Mineral, Saturday. Fundraiser for DREAMS4U. Ticket information available by calling 540/894-1053. dreams4u.org.
- Pansy and mum sale, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Proceeds help provide programs and other essentials at the library. Sponsored by Friends of Culpeper Library.
- Gardening Day, Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Hands-on learning for kids and adults about growing flowers, veggies and spices while helping the library plant its vegetable and butterfly gardens. Rain date is April 20.
- Hazardous household waste and E-waste collection event, Chancellor Recycling Center, 5917 Harrison Road, Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Proof of Spotsylvania County residency required. 540/507-7725; spotsylvania.va.us/Solid-Waste-Locations-Hours.
- Introduction to Beekeeping, Stratford Hall, Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Free lecture and demonstration from the Northern Neck Beekeepers Association. Bring lunch to picnic on the grounds after. Special programming support provided by the Phase Foundation. Registration requested. For more information and to register for this event please contact 804/493-1972; or JBachman@StratfordHall.org. stratfordhall.org/events/introduction-to-beekeeping.
- 7th annual Living in the Garden Symposium, Gari Melchers Home and Studio Pavilion, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Annual symposium highlights native plants. $60. mgacra.org/2019-mgacra-symposium.html.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Saturday, 8-11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- Spaghetti dinner, Fairview Beach Fire Department, 6060 Riverview Drive, King George, Saturday, 4:30-7:30 pm. Spaghetti with homemade sauce, salad, bread, homemade dessert and a beverage. $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12. Children 5 and under eat free. Proceeds benefit the “Protecting the Potomac” erosion fund. 540/775-7090.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more. Through Oct. 19.
- “Living Peacefully in a Chaotic World,” Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, April 14, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Facilitated by Marcia Grimsley, based on the work of Dr. Eckhart Tolle. $10. uuffva.dre@gmail.com.
- Beeping Egg Hunt, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth, April 14, 2-4 p.m. Egg hunt, miniature petting zoo, refreshments and sensory crafts and activities for visually impaired and blind children and their families. Free. Bring a basket. RSVP to 540/654-1851.
- “Mysterium Hunanum Studies: Madness,” University of Mary Washington’s Trinkle Hall, Room 201, April 16, 3:30-4:45 p.m. They Called Me Crazy: The Mad Scientist Trope and Pushing the Boundaries of Knowledge by Leanna Giancarlo. Continuing series explores a variety of ways of representing and understanding madness. Sponsored by the University’s Department of Classics, Philosophy and Religious Studies. Open to the public.
- Financing Your Business: Preparing for Loans and Microloans workshop, Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, The Gordon Building, 112 W. Main St., Orange, April 17, 3-5 p.m. Free. Space is limited. Pre-register online at bit.ly/2EUUXfY; or 434/295-8198. For more information, contact Rose Deal at 540/672-1238; or rdeal@orangecountyva.gov.
- One on one business counseling sessions, Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, The Gordon Building, 112 W. Main St., Orange, April 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For those seeking feedback and advice from an experienced business advisor. Free and confidential. Counseling sessions are available by appointment only. Call 434/295-8198 to schedule your appointment. For more information, contact Rose Deal at 540/672-1238; or rdeal@orangecountyva.gov.
- Consumer-direct personal care attendant workshop, the disability Resource Center, 409 Progress St., April 17, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring a lunch and learn about skills needed to become a consumer-directed care attendant, how to find employment as an attendant, who is your employer, where your pay comes from and more. Register at drcpersonalattendanttraining.eventbrite.com.
- Exploring Your Family Tree, RCC, 12745 College Drive, Glenns, April 17 and 24, and May 1, 8 and 15, 1-3 p.m. Bessida Cauthorne White will teach “Genealogy 101: Climbing Your Family Tree.” Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $40, is required. For more information or to register, 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Consumer-direct personal care attendant workshop, Caroline Library, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford, April 18, 10-11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch and learn about skills needed to become a consumer-directed care attendant, how to find employment as an attendant, who is your employer, where your pay comes from and more. Register at drcpersonalattendanttraining.eventbrite.com.
- NOVA’s Veterinary Technology Open House, LA Building, 21200 Campus Drive, Sterling, April 18, 5-7 p.m. Learn how to become a licensed veterinary technician, campus tours, academic advising sessions and fun activities for children. Free parking in non-metered B-Lot spaces. For more information, contact 703/450-2525; or lscott@nvcc.edu.
- Virginia Genealogy Sources with Julie Bushong, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, April 18, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. How to research your local ancestors through tax records, land records and court chancery files.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, April 19, 10-11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register call 540/371-9622.
- Go Far, Go Together 5K, check in at Old Mill Park Shelter 1, 2201 Caroline St., April 20, 8:30-9 a.m. 5K on Canal Path Heritage Trail, 3.1 mile loop. $30-$35 per person. Benefits The Fredericksburg Food Co-Op. All ages welcome. Rain or shine. Register at creativecolorva.com/page/go-far-5k.
- Paleography sessions, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, April 20, 10-11:30 a.m. Katie Derby shares great tips and tricks for reading and interpreting ancient handwriting for genealogy research.
- Hike and beach clean-up, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George, April 20. Earth Day beach clean-up includes wagon ride to the beach, gloves, bags and a 2-3 mile hike back to the Visitors Center. Picnic lunch after. Register with Rappahannock Group Sierra Club at rich.sue.sc@gmail.com.
- Open House, Fredericksburg Country Club, April 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tours of the 1820 clubhouse and all club facilities, craft beers from Red Dragon Brewery and select wines from local wineries, clinics for all ages by our tennis and golf professionals. To play golf or tennis, call ahead to schedule a starting time. 540/373-8781 ext. 16; carl@fredclub.org.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., April 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more. Through Oct. 19.
MEETINGS
- King George Garden Club, American Legion, 10021 Dahlgren Road, King George, Monday, 6 p.m. Larry Baldwin presents a bat boxes workshop; potluck. Members $5, non-members $10. All are welcome.
- Spotsy Dog Park, Salem Church Library, rooms 3 and 4, Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. Updates on fundraising, the Fredericksburg Guidebook, grants and time line. spotsydogpark.org.
- DAR, Mine Run Chapter, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Saturday, 10 a.m. The Battle of Lexington and Concord.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
- Birthright of Fredericksburg, a pro-life crisis pregnancy center, needs volunteers as client advocate, receptionist, fundraiser, newsletter contributor. Training provided. 540/898-8558; birthrightfred@gmail.com.
- Bowling Green Volunteer Rescue Squad needs volunteers. Training provided. 804/633-9831.
- Boys & Girls Club, 200 Gunnery Road, needs volunteers to help youths ages 5–17 with homework, computer skills, arts and crafts, music and sports. 540/368-9531.
- Bragg Hill Family Life Center needs volunteers for after-school program Mondays and Wednesdays, 3–5 p.m. No special skills required. Also for adult craft classes, sorting books and receptionist on Mondays and Fridays. 540/371-3662.
- Capital Caring, Fredericksburg location, is looking for volunteers to provide companionship, respite for caregivers, music and art activities, transportation of patients’ pets for care, special event planning, veterans to honor veteran patients, administrative help and more. Professional training provided. For information, contact Jenna Cooley at 540/735-0974 or jcooley@capitalcaring.org.
- Cuidado Casero Home Health Services is seeking volunteers to extend a loving hand to a family in need during their difficult time. 540/898-2999 or stop by the office at 4815 Carr Drive, Suite 4815, Spotsylvania.
- Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Pkwy., King George, needs volunteers to assist museum staff with visitors at the museum. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and volunteers are needed to fill time slots Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Sunday. 540/663-3680.
- Enroll Virginia, a nonprofit and nonpartisan group that assists individuals and small businesses obtain health insurance and to qualify for applicable tax subsidies and to comply with the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, is looking for volunteers. Call Tanya Stephens at 540/741-1081 to set up an interview.
- Fredericksburg Area Food Bank needs volunteers to sort, inspect and shelve products. Training provided. All help appreciated, even if you just have an hour. cbrooks@feedingamerica.org; 540/371-7666.
- Fredericksburg Department of Social Services Resource Families needs foster/adoptive families. Free training. 540/372-1032, ext. 241.
- Fredericksburg Football Club’s Recreation Program is looking for volunteer soccer coaches. Contact Recreation Director Adrian Batchelor at recreationdirector@fredericksburgfc.org for more details.
- The George Washington Foundation, 1201 Washington Ave., seeks volunteers at Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm for tour interpretation, living history, special events, Museum Theater, costume sewing, gardens, grounds and artifact processing. 540/370-0732 ext.22
- Goodskills Literacy Corps, an agency that provides free tutoring for adults, is in need of volunteer tutors. No experience necessary. 540/371-3070, ext. 259.
- Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity has many volunteer opportunities, no skills required. 540/891-4401 ext. 2019 or 2015; volunteer@fredhab.org; Web site: fredhab.org.
- Hazelwild Farm Educational Foundation needs volunteers for its therapeutic horseback riding program. 540/891-7101.
- Hope Center, an agency that assists people with food and clothing, has volunteer opportunities available. staffordhopecenter.org.
- Mary Washington Hospice needs caring and sensitive volunteers to fill various opportunities, including patient and family care, facility, bereavement, vigil, pet therapy, massage therapy, Reiki, aroma therapy, musical volunteer, administration, ambassador volunteers and teen volunteers. Free comprehensive training offered. Contact CVA Volunteer Coordinator Raquel Woodard at 540/741-3598.
- Mary Washington House Museum Gift Shop needs volunteers with an outgoing personality willing to interact with customers, describe gifts offered, use point of sale register system and keep shop neat and tidy. Shifts are Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. 540/373-5630.
- Medi Home Hospice needs caring and compassionate volunteers who can spare one to four hours per week visiting patients in their homes or facilities. Opportunities available for everyone from musicians to pet therapy animals. Free comprehensive training provided. 540/361-7696.
- Museum of Culpeper History is looking for individuals to volunteer several hours a week as a greeter or guide. Training will be provided. For information call Gloria Copper at 540/825-1749.
- Orange County Humane Society needs volunteers to help with adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. one Saturday or Sunday a month at PetSmart in Central Park. Volunteers set up crates, walk dogs and help fill out adoption paperwork. Linda, 540/972-7554 or Jim, 540/834-6246.
- Rappahannock Area Office on Youth. Court Ordered Opportunities Program needs volunteers to help at-risk youths and families obtain court-ordered services. 540/847-1911; billie@officeonyouth.org.
- Rappahannock Big Brothers Big Sisters needs volunteers to serve as adult mentors to children. 540/371-7444.
- Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault has opportunities for fundraising, clerical work, community education, victim advocacy and creative projects. 540/371-1666.
- Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence needs volunteers to provide various services for victims of domestic violence. 540/373-9372.
- Rappahannock Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused, neglected and abandoned children in the court system needs volunteers. Training provided. 540/710-6199.
- Rappahannock Goodwill Industries’ GoodSkills Literacy Corps needs tutors to help adults with reading and writing. Training provided. 540/371-3070, ext. 259; americorps@ fredgoodwill.org.
- Rappahannock United Way needs volunteers to match to local nonprofit agencies; one-time volunteer project or long-term opportunities; rappahannockunitedway.org; info@rappahannockunitedway.org. 540-373-0041 ext. 314.
- Senior Visitors Program needs volunteers to visit one hour a week with a home-bound senior citizen. 540/371-2704 or mhafsv@mhafred.org.
- Spotsylvania American Legion Auxilliary Unit 320 is looking for volunteers age 14 and older to assist with various activities in support of military members, veterans and their families. post320@gmail.com; 540/548-8069.
- Stafford SPCA is looking for volunteers to help with dog and cat care. Day, evening and weekend shifts available. Visit staffordspca.org and click on the “Get Involved” tab.
- Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford, holds First Saturday Shoreline Cleanup, monthly, at 10 a.m. Supplies provided. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.