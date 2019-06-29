CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- VHDA free homebuyer class, 208 Hudgins Road, Monday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Register at VHDA.com. For more information contact Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943 x226.
- “Nurturing Program for Families in Substance Abuse Treatment and Recovery,” Ronald W. Branscome Building, 600 Jackson St., Tuesdays, July 2-Oct. 15, 12:30-2 p.m. Free program for pregnant and parenting women who are struggling with substance use disorder. Lunch will be provided. Complimentary FRED bus tokens are available for women who need help with transportation. To register, learn more about Project LINK or make a referral, call 540/891-3132; or gknight@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Concert: “The American Dream,” Market Square, Friday, 7 p.m. Sounds of Summer Concert Series features Fredericksburg Concert Band. Free. No rain date. Bring lawn chairs. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Area Museum. fredericksburgconcertband.org.
- Bowling Green Farmers Market, Union Bank and Trust, 211 N. Main St., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Produce, plants, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, jellies, soaps, crafts and more. Through Oct. 19.
- “Brains and Balance,” Rappahannock Community College Kilmarnock Center, July 9, 16, 23, 30 and August 6 and 13, 2-3 p.m. A course designed for seniors interested in improving strength, flexibility, dexterity and balance. Covers fall prevention and how to recover from a fall especially if you are home alone. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required to take this course. For more information or to register, call 804/333-6824; or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
- Book signing: Gerald D. Tyler, Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., July 13, 1-3 p.m. Tyler signs his book, “Three in One: The Life and Legacy of Gerald DeForest Tyler An Educator, Preacher and Writer.” 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, July 13, 8-11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- Bastille Day, Market Square, July 14, 6-10 p.m. Live music, authentic French street food, French wines, craft beer and other beverages. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the FSCA student summer exchange program with Frejus, France. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Sister City Association. fredericksburgfrejus.com.
MEETINGS
- Fredericksburg AARP Chapter 3396, Chancellor’s Village, 12100 Chancellor’s Village Lane, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Indoor picnic and bingo. New members welcome. aarp3396.org.
SELF-HELP/SUPPORT GROUPS
- Adults with Aspergers and their Parents/Caregivers meet collectively and separately on the first Friday of every month, 7–9 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. There are no membership fees or costs associated with participation in meetings; however, healthy snacks and occasional desserts are appreciated. Ample parking is available on the street or in the adjacent lot, and the meeting entrance is the last door on the right. For more info, contact Danielle at 540/538-0262;or Karen (parent) at 540/842-1005.
- Al-Anon Family Group Meetings. A support group for anyone affected by the disease of alcoholism. For local meeting schedule, visit al-anonfredericksburg.org or contact Diane at 540/842-9072.
- Alateen meets every Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. at Peace United Church. These meetings are for children 7-19 who live with alcoholism in thier lives. 540/842-9072.
- Alcohol Recovery Support meetings held daily/weekly/monthly. fredalano.org.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Hot Line. 540/373-2028; aadistrict30va.org.
- Alzheimer’s Support Groups meet at various locations around the area. For information call 540/370-0835.
- Animal Rites USA, a pet-bereavement support group, meets second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Conference Room 2, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Sponsored by Animal Rites USA. 540/361-7487. Free.
- Attachment Parenting International of Fredericksburg meets the second Thursday of every month. Parents and children are welcome. For parenting support and meeting location, call Robynn Schamel at 540/368-5202 or Esther Koppel 909/992-2667.
- Autism Lunch and Learn meets the fourth Thursday of every month from noon to 1 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. Open to families and others with questions about autism, bring your lunch and join an informal discussion with members of the Rappahannock Area Autism Council (RAAC). Contact Kim Lett at klett@cildrc.org.
- Cancer Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month at Culpeper Regional Hospital Beck House. For information contact Melissa Deal at 540/829-8809 or mdeal@culpeperhospital.com.
- Cancer Support Group meets the third Thursday of each month at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, third floor conference room. For information, contact Aimee at 540/498-4874.
- Capital Caring Grief Support Group meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at 111 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 101. 10-11:30 a.m. For information contact Kristi DiFilippo at 540/735-0972.
- Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based program, meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 1112 Garrisonville Road, Stafford (443/995-1382) and at Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, 19103 Brick Church Road (540/967-2424); and Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church, 821 Lafayette Blvd. (540/288-6970).
- Circle of Parents, a direct service program of Rappahannock Area Council for Children and Parents, meets at various locations. For information call 540/785-6217 or visit raccap.org.
- CoDA Co-Dependants Anonymous meets Tuesdays, 7–8 p.m. at Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, Spotsylvania. Dolores, 540/786-3742.
- Compassionate Friends, Fredericksburg Chapter, a support group for those who have experienced the loss of a child, grandchild or sibling, meets the third Tuesday of each month. For information contact Kathie Kelly at 540/220-4325.
- “Connections” Mental Health Support Group meets first, third and fifth Tuesdays, 7 p.m., Mary Washington Hospital; and second and fourth Tuesdays, Spotsylvania Hospital. 540/847-6974.
- Coping with Trauma meets Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m. at 4701 Market St., Suite C, near Lee’s Hill Shopping Center. Tracy, 540/645-6042.
- Debtors Anonymous, a support group for those needing help with debt, meets Saturdays, 9 a.m., Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Stafford. 540/841-0108.
- Diabetes Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at Culpeper Regional Hospital. 540/829-8867.
- Failsafe Caring Connections Support Group for families affected by incarceration meets the third Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, 4701 Market St., second floor. Call 540/479-3021 for information. failsafe-era.org.
- Fredericksburg Area Myasthenia Gravis Support Group meets the third Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in classroom A/B at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway. Enter through the main hospital entrance. flatrun@erols.com.
- Fredericksburg Foster and Forever Families, support group for families with foster or adoptive children and for waiting families, meets fourth Thursday of every month, 7 p.m., Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, Hanover Street.
- Hearing Loss Association of America, Rappahannock Chapter, meets on the third Thursday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 540/373-2559.
- Hearing Voices Network support group for anyone who hears voices or experiences any other type of unusual experience, meets Sundays, 6:30–8 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital in Cafeteria Conference Room #1 . Contact Cindee at cynthia_dickens@hotmail.com.
- HIV Support Group for those who would like a safe and confidential space. For information contact Katie at 540/371-7532, ext. 111 or Michael at 703/859-2516.
- Hospice Support Care Family Expressions Support Group meets the third Thursday of the month, 6:30–8 p.m., at Harbor House Bereavement and Training Center, 2103 Washington Ave. 540/361-7071 or info@hospicesupportcare.org.
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Support Group, for ages 15–19, meets in a safe, non-judgmental environment. For information contact Katie at 540/371-7532, ext. 111 or counseling@fahass.org; Michael at 703/859-2516 or michael@fahass.org.
- LOW Lions Vision Impaired Support Group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m., at LOW Community Center. Contact 540/972-1629 or 540/972-7108 for more information.
- Mental Illness Support Group meets second and fourth Tuesdays, 7–9 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital. Katie, 540/846-3332.
- NAMI Connection support group for people with mental illness, meets Wednesdays, 7–8:30 p.m., Mary Washington Hospital in Conference Room 1 West, through main doors, first left corridor, room on right. Contact Cindee at cynthia_dickens@hotmail.com.
- Nar-anon meets Thursdays, 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church in Fredericksburg, in the Father Don Rooney Community Room. Nar-anon offers a safe, confidential place for family members affected by a loved ones’ addiction to come together in understanding and support. For more information, contact St. Mary Church at 540/373-6491; or Cathy at 703/802-2495.
- Nar-Anon King George meets Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 10640 Kings Highway. For family members of addicts to find support with confidentiality, serenity and peace of mind. Contact Shellie S. at 301/752-5126.
- National Alliance of Mental Illness, Rappahannock Chapter, Connections, a free, peer-led support for adults living with mental illness, meets the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of each month at Mary Washington Hospital. Contact Elaine Arnold, 540/847-6974.
- Parents of Adults with Aspergers meets the first Friday of every month, 7–9 p.m. at the disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. 540/842-1005.
- Parkinson’s Support Group meets the fourth Wednesday of the month, 10:30 a.m.-noon, at disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Fredericksburg. Contact Earline Haney, 540/371-7334.
- Project Discovery, a support group for married women questioning their sexuality or for women coming out later in life, meets the second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 540/373-2776.
- Pulmonary Pals, a support group of folks managing life with lung disease and/or lung transplantation, meets every second Tuesday at Salem Church Library, room B. Noon to 2 p.m. 540/741-1447.
- Regional ReachOuts, a support group for military family members, meets at Fredericksburg VFW Post 3103, 2701 Princess Anne St. at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of every other month. 804/926-7604.
- Sexaholics Anonymous holds several weekly meetings in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania. Call 703/866-6929 for information.
- SibVentures, a sibling loss support group, meets semimonthly by the Grace Oughton Cancer Foundation. Children ages 6–12 help other kids “Ride the Waves of Sibling Loss” through fun, engaging and meaningful activities. 888/900-4623, ext. 709, or krudat@thegocf.org.
- Single Mothers United meets at Libertas Manor, 405 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, every third Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Children are welcome. michelle@singlemothersunited.org; pennie@singlemothersunited.org.
- SMART Recovery support group meets Thursdays, 6:30–8:30 p.m., at Church of Christ, 336 Riverside Drive, as an alternative to 12-step groups for any type of addiction. Contact Cindee at cynthia_dickens@hotmail.com.
- Spinal Cord Injury Group meets the second Wednesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. at Care Way Rehabilitation, 1051 Care Way, Suite 200. For information, contact Kristen Parisi at kristendpt@icloud.com.
- Spotsylvania–Central MOMS Club meets first Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at Salem Church Library. Refreshments, community speakers, children’s toys and socialization with other moms and their children. 540/479-3946.
- Stroke Support Group for survivors of stroke, their caregivers, family and friends meets the first Monday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m. at the John F. Fick III Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg. 540/741-4815.
- Tobacco Cessation Support Group meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Mary Washington Hospital.
- Transplant Awareness of Fredericksburg, a peer group for transplant recipients, waiting list patients and dialysis patients meets the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. in Tompkins–Martin Medical Plaza, 1101 Sam Perry Blvd. Register at 540/898-5919.
- Veterans Helping Veterans Support Group, meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-8 p.m., at 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 140. Call 540/993-4610; 540/237-0173; or 540/850-0177.
- Veterans Peer Support Group, meets Fridays at 9 a.m. at the Fredericksburg VFW Post 3103, 2701 Freedom Lane, Fredericksburg. Norris, 540/786-2352 or Brad, 540/371-5665.
- Village Fathers, an educational and parenting group for dads, meets Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Mary Washington Hospital. 540/288-1937.
- Women’s Eating Disorder Support Group (teens through 20s) meets Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. at Grace Counseling Center, 1125 Heatherstone Drive, Spotsylvania. For information call Mary Mannhardt at 540/548-4114, ext. 2.
- Wounded Warrior Support Groups meet at various locations around the area. Call 540/842-2481, 540/273-4733, 540/604-3657 or 540/220-4095 or visit wearevirginia veterans.org.
- YoungLives, a mentoring and support program for pregnant and parenting teens, meets every Monday at 6 p.m. at Grace Church of Fredericksburg, 1141 Heatherstone Drive, Spotsylvania. 540/318-5324.